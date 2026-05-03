Does Cherie Devaux have kids? Meet Kentucky Derby winner's stepdaughter, ‘I’m proud of you’

Golden Tempo triumphed in the 152nd edition of the Grade 1, $5 million Kentucky Derby on Saturday evening, during an unusually cool yet ultimately bright day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Cherie DeVaux trainer of Golden Tempo #19 celebrates after becoming the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 02, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Under the guidance of trainer Cherie DeVaux and the skillful riding of Jose Ortiz, Golden Tempo emerged victorious from a competitive field of 18 horses in the prestigious Run for the Roses.

The horse secured the Derby victory by narrowly defeating a late-charging Renegade — the pre-race favorite — at the finish line by a neck. Ocelli finished in third place, 3/4 of a length behind Renegade, while Chief Wallabee took fourth and Danon Bourbon rounded out the top five in fifth place.

Ortiz is the younger sibling of Renegade’s jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr. The thrilling race to the finish saw Golden Tempo, who had come from well behind in the race, move to the outside of Renegade, with the 70-1 longshot Ocelli positioned to the inside of both competitors.

Historic feat

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{{^usCountry}} This marks a significant milestone in the world of horse racing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This marks a significant milestone in the world of horse racing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} DeVaux, the trainer of Golden Tempo, has made history as the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DeVaux, the trainer of Golden Tempo, has made history as the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This was DeVaux’s inaugural Derby horse, making her the first female trainer to have a Derby horse since 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was DeVaux’s inaugural Derby horse, making her the first female trainer to have a Derby horse since 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Does Cherie Devaux have kids? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Does Cherie Devaux have kids? {{/usCountry}}

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The trainer, who has recently gained worldwide fame, is married to Thoroughbred bloodstock agent David Ingordo. DeVaux has a stepdaughter named Reagan Ingordo.

In a touching gesture typical of a caring stepmother, the trainer has named several horses in honor of Ingordo, including the four-year-old Reagan’s Honor, Parade reported.

In an Instagram video shared by America’s Best Racing, Reagan spoke about her ‘Honor’, stating, “The horse is kind of like my namesake. I see the horse all the time. In training and at the barn when I go in the mornings. And I get to pet him and give him peppermints and all that fun stuff. And of course, this is a special win for the whole family!"

After the Kentucky Derby triumph, during a post-event interview, Reagan happily told to her stepmother, “I’m proud of you, I really am.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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