Does Mirra Andreeva have a boyfriend? All we know as 19-year-old Russian wins first Grand Slam title at French Open
Mirra Andreeva, 19, becomes youngest women's singles champion at Roland-Garros since 1992, defeating Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in her fourth appearance.
Mirra Andreeva, 19, has evolved from a gifted teenager into a Grand Slam champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier this past Saturday.
In only her fourth appearance at Roland-Garros, Andreeva triumphed over qualifier Maja Chwalinska with a score of 6-3, 6-2, making her the youngest women’s singles champion in Paris since Monica Seles claimed her third consecutive RG title in 1992 at the age of 18.
Andreeva commenced her Grand Slam journey by qualifying for her first major main draw at Roland-Garros in 2023. Two years prior, she made a significant impact on the global stage with a remarkable run to the semifinals.
Under the guidance of former world No.2 and Roland-Garros 2000 runner-up Conchita Martinez, Andreeva has now outdone the Spaniard by one step, securing the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen.
Also Read: Mirra Andreeva net worth: Russian player defeats Maja Chwalinska to clinch maiden French Open title{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Mirra Andreeva net worth: Russian player defeats Maja Chwalinska to clinch maiden French Open title{{/usCountry}}
Is Mirra Andreeva currently in a relationship?{{/usCountry}}
Is Mirra Andreeva currently in a relationship?{{/usCountry}}
Andreeva has not made any public statements or posts regarding her dating life, thus it remains uncertain whether she has a boyfriend.
However, curiosity regarding her personal and romantic life continues to be significant, especially following her revelation of having a crush on a tennis icon.
When Mirra Andreeva disclosed that she had a crush on 'beautiful' Andy Murray
Andreeva revealed that her celebrity crush was Andy Murray in 2023. “The atmosphere is so special. You take a lunch with all this stars, let's say. You see Andy Murray… you see his face and he's so beautiful in life. He's so amazing,” Andreeva, who was a teenager at the time, shared with The Tennis Channel.
At that time, she was merely 16 years old. Murray took her admiration in stride, replying, "Imagine how good she's going to be when she gets her eyes fixed."
Murray's response was well-received by the public. "Andy Murray has a temper on court, he is fierce, he is brave but most of all, off court he is the nicest, especially to kids. Go Andy!" one fan commented.
Andreeva later doubled down her statement during a podcast, remarking that Murray is “aging like fine wine.”