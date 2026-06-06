Does Mirra Andreeva have a boyfriend? All we know as 19-year-old Russian wins first Grand Slam title at French Open

Mirra Andreeva, 19, has evolved from a gifted teenager into a Grand Slam champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier this past Saturday.

Russia's Mirra Andreeva holds the trophy after winning the French Open tennis tournament women's singles final match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska on day 14 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 6, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)(AFP)

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In only her fourth appearance at Roland-Garros, Andreeva triumphed over qualifier Maja Chwalinska with a score of 6-3, 6-2, making her the youngest women’s singles champion in Paris since Monica Seles claimed her third consecutive RG title in 1992 at the age of 18.

Andreeva commenced her Grand Slam journey by qualifying for her first major main draw at Roland-Garros in 2023. Two years prior, she made a significant impact on the global stage with a remarkable run to the semifinals.

Under the guidance of former world No.2 and Roland-Garros 2000 runner-up Conchita Martinez, Andreeva has now outdone the Spaniard by one step, securing the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen.

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{{^usCountry}} Is Mirra Andreeva currently in a relationship? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Is Mirra Andreeva currently in a relationship? {{/usCountry}}

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Andreeva has not made any public statements or posts regarding her dating life, thus it remains uncertain whether she has a boyfriend.

However, curiosity regarding her personal and romantic life continues to be significant, especially following her revelation of having a crush on a tennis icon.

When Mirra Andreeva disclosed that she had a crush on 'beautiful' Andy Murray

Andreeva revealed that her celebrity crush was Andy Murray in 2023. “The atmosphere is so special. You take a lunch with all this stars, let's say. You see Andy Murray… you see his face and he's so beautiful in life. He's so amazing,” Andreeva, who was a teenager at the time, shared with The Tennis Channel.

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At that time, she was merely 16 years old. Murray took her admiration in stride, replying, "Imagine how good she's going to be when she gets her eyes fixed."

Murray's response was well-received by the public. "Andy Murray has a temper on court, he is fierce, he is brave but most of all, off court he is the nicest, especially to kids. Go Andy!" one fan commented.

Andreeva later doubled down her statement during a podcast, remarking that Murray is “aging like fine wine.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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