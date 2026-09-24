Don Cooper cause of death: What happened to former White Sox pitching coach? Tributes pour in after death at 70

Former Chicago White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper has died at age 70. Cooper died on September 22, 2026, at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee, according to his family. His family announced the death on social media the following day, while the White Sox also confirmed his passing. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Former White Sox coach Don Cooper died at 70; tributes pour in. (Chicago White Sox/X)

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Cooper spent 33 seasons with the White Sox organisation and served as the team’s major-league pitching coach for 18 full seasons. He was part of the staff that helped Chicago win the 2005 World Series, ending the franchise’s long wait for a championship.

Don Cooper cause of death remains undisclosed

Cooper’s family said he died peacefully at his home but did not give a cause of death. Funeral arrangements had also not been announced as of September 23. The family described his love for baseball and the people around him, while also highlighting the importance of his family and friends.

Cooper joined the White Sox organisation in 1988 after ending his playing career. He had made his MLB debut with the Minnesota Twins in 1981 and also played for the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees. He later worked his way through Chicago’s coaching system before becoming the major-league pitching coach in July 2002.

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Cooper’s biggest chapter in Chicago came with the 2005 White Sox. During that postseason, Mark Buehrle, Jon Garland, Freddy Garcia and Jose Contreras each pitched complete games in four straight American League Championship Series games against the Los Angeles Angels. Chicago then defeated the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

That championship was especially important for the franchise because it was the White Sox’s first World Series title since 1917. Cooper also worked with several notable pitchers during his long tenure, including Chris Sale, Mark Buehrle and Philip Humber. Humber threw a perfect game for Chicago in 2012.

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Don Cooper tributes pour in after his death

The White Sox paid tribute to Cooper, remembering his 33 seasons with the organisation and his role with the 2005 championship team. “Forever in our thoughts,” the team wrote in its statement.

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Former White Sox bench coach Joey Cora also shared a tribute. Cora wrote that Cooper was “Not only a great coach, a great Person” and that “all he wanted to do in life was to help people.” Former White Sox player and 2005 World Series MVP Jermaine Dye responded to Cora’s post with: “Coop will be missed.”

Cooper left the White Sox after the 2020 season following 33 seasons with the organisation. At the time, MLB reported that he was the longest-tenured pitching coach in the league.