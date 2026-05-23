Donald Trump makes bizarre 'legs like tree trunks' remark about Jaxson Dart at NY rally: 'Not a good thing for women'

Donald Trump’s rally in Rockland County featured an unexpected guest appearance from Jaxson Dart, the quarterback for the New York Giants. Jaxson Dart walked onto the stage at Rockland Community College’s Eugene Levy Fieldhouse and even gave a warm introduction ahead of Trump’s speech.

Jaxson Dart attended Donald Trump's New York rally in Rockland County.(POTUS & Jaxson Dart/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“What an honor it is to be here,” Dart said after leading chants of “Go Big Blue” for the New York Giants, with the crowd joining in. The quarterback then returned to his seat before Donald Trump began praising the Giants star.

“I wanna thank Jaxson Dart. This is gonna be a future Hall of Famer in my book. Thank you, Jaxson. Lot of talent,” Trump said. However, Trump soon shifted to commenting on the NFL star’s physique, questioning whether a woman would be capable of tackling him on the field.

“Like, I’m looking at Jaxson. I’d like to know if there is any woman in the audience that thinks that they can tackle that guy? Because I’d like to meet you. I’d like to shake your hand,“ he jokingly added.

Donald Trump’s bizarre remarks about Jaxson Dart’s physique

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The President also directly asked Dart whether he believed he could comfortably compete against women on the football field without facing any problems. The moment came as a surprise, especially as Donald Trump himself acknowledged that Jaxson Dart did not need to respond to the question. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The President also directly asked Dart whether he believed he could comfortably compete against women on the football field without facing any problems. The moment came as a surprise, especially as Donald Trump himself acknowledged that Jaxson Dart did not need to respond to the question. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Trump continued making remarks comparing the quarterback’s physique, with the comments eventually taking a bizarre turn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump continued making remarks comparing the quarterback’s physique, with the comments eventually taking a bizarre turn. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I’m looking at Jaxson… I'm looking at the legs there. He's this beautiful guy. He's got legs like tree trunks. This is not a good thing for women,” he said, chuckling. The Giants’ 2025 first round pick’s reaction was not visible on the White House live stream of the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m looking at Jaxson… I'm looking at the legs there. He's this beautiful guy. He's got legs like tree trunks. This is not a good thing for women,” he said, chuckling. The Giants’ 2025 first round pick’s reaction was not visible on the White House live stream of the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dart had not previously been widely associated with political views before Friday’s appearance. However, he attracted attention last September after publicly reacting to the killing of conservative activist and Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the time, he shared a message on social media praising Kirk’s contributions to the country while strongly condemning political violence, describing the incident as both “disgusting” and “sad.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON