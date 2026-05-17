Charlie Kirk chose Erika as TPUSA successor after this Trump incident; Candace Owens gets explosive update

Podcaster Candace Owens got an explosive update when questioning the report on Charlie Kirk naming his wife Erika the Turning Point USA successor if something bad happened to him, days before his death. Kirk, the TPUSA founder, was reportedly asked in Aspen, Colorado if he'd thought about who'd lead his massive organization if something befell him. According to the Daily Mail Kirk replied that Erika would obviously be leading the organization. Candace Owens questioned a report that Charlie Kirk had named Erika his TPUSA successor days before his assassination. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

Kirk was shot and killed the next month, in September 2025, while attending an event at the Utah Valley University. Erika Kirk, his widow, was named the head of TPUSA. Owens, a former TPUSA member who claimed to be close to Kirk, has had numerous theories in the wake of his death. She also questioned the Mail report on grounds that the video the publication said proved Kirk chose Erika as his successor was not embedded in the report.

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“I’m sorry but I still can’t get over this. Turning Point USA colluded with the Daily Mail to host a screening of the now “secret video” of Charlie naming Erika as his successor,” she wrote on X.

Owens added “This video is crucial. It was introduced to the public by Erika as Charlie’s dying wish: her takeover of the company. Erika CHOSE to walk out to Charlie’s alleged voice naming her as the CEO at Amfest, but stopped short of airing the video footage. Donors who were present say the audio is A.I., and that Charlie never uttered these words at the event in question. Turning Point is now gaslighting us—bringing in experts to secretly screen and report on the video while claiming its existence doesn’t even matter because Charlie had told his friends that’s what he wanted. WTF is going on?”.