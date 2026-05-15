Elizabeth Lane: 'Journalist' tells Candace Owens Charlie Kirk told her in dream ‘people who killed JFK’ murdered him

Owens has had numerous theories about Kirk's assassination following the fatal shooting in September 2025 at the Utah Valley University. Among these, one claim was that Kirk came to her in her dreams and spoke to her. Now, Lane has also made a similar claim, going a step further to suggest that Kirk also told her who killed him when he appeared in her dream. The clip of their interaction was shared widely online. Utah native Tyler Robinson was arrested for Kirk's murder.

Candace Owens is not the only person who has claimed Charlie Kirk appeared in her dream. The podcaster had a sit-down with Elizabeth Lane, a self-styled journalist, who told Owens that the slain Turning Point USA founder had appeared in her dream as well.

“You tell me if that's like Charlie,” Lane says, speaking to Owens. “He hugs me for some reason, smiles, and he's like ‘you’re doing just fine',” Lane also said, adding that she did not know Kirk personally.

Lane then said that she had asked Kirk who killed him, and he replied ‘the same people that killed JFK.’ Former President John F Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963 while in Dallas, Texas. Lee Harvey Oswald, a former US Marine, was accused of the crime. Lane's statements come at a time when President Donald Trump has ordered the release of the files related to JFK's assassination, amid continued conspiracy theories in the case.

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Lane went on to say that she texted her friend, and producer, at 4am to inform her this is what Kirk told her in her dream. As Owens nodded along, Lane continued that she ‘knew’ they were not exactly the same people who had killed JFK, because ‘they were all dead’. “But you know what he meant,” Lane said, adding, “I don't usually believe in dreams.” She went on to highlight the peculiarity of this particular instance and Owens spoke in her support as well. The podcaster noted that a lot of the world was designed to make people feel as though they could not believe their dreams, and added that this is what made her a Kanye West fan, pointing to drawing inspiration from the rapper's works. Owens, however, did not directly engage about the Charlie Kirk dream when speaking to Lane.

The clip has led to several reactions online. Several reactions alleged Lane had Russia links though no proof was provided. “What is a key theme of Soviet/Russian influence ops, according to the highest ranking East Bloc defector? That the CIA & Mossad killed JFK. Now Russia-linked Elizabeth Lane is following the same playbook with pro-Putin & likely Russia-linked Candace Owens,” one person wrote. Another added “Charlie Kirk came to me in a dream. He said Elizabeth Lane and Candace Owens are idiots who should be sued within an inch of their lives.” Yet another said “Well, it looks like Elizabeth Lane is even dumber than Candace Owens…That much is clear...”.

Who is Elizabeth Lane? Lane currently resides in Midvale, Utah, as per her LinkedIn profile. She began her career as an actor and producer, the profile further states. Lane reportedly has an education in Law and International Relations. She currently works as an independent journalist, as per her profile. It notes that Lane has held other positions in the past like radio talk show host, podcast host at D2K, writer at The Real Reporter, and investigative journalist at Unifyd TV. She's also an author of multiple reality shows.

As per LinkedIn, Lane studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts-Los Angeles, where she got her Bachelor's degree.