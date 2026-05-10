Viral Charlie Kirk assassination post reignites debate about celebration of his death, ‘Demons were revealed…’

“I still can’t get over the fact that tens of thousands of people publicly celebrated the assassination of a young father of two children who just went to college campuses and talked to people,” Swol wrote on X. “I don’t think I’ll ever get over it.”

An X post by Matt Van Swol, a former nuclear scientist with the Department of Energy, has reignited conversations about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. More than a year after Kirk’s murder, Swol said that he still can’t wrap his head around the fact that so many people celebrated the crime.

‘It was a heartbreaking time of revelation’ Swol’s post triggered a conversation on X, with many users sharing his post while sharing their own opinions.

“It was a heartbreaking time of revelation. Demons were revealed hiding in supposedly good people,” one user wrote.

“It’s difficult to comprehend, all I can think is that those people that celebrated his death haven’t learned the value of life and or how permanence of death is for family members facing everyday without a loved one. Not to mention nobody should be killed because someone did not agree with them,” wrote another.

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One user said, “I don't celebrate his death but he was an unapologetic White Supremacist. White Supremacy, or any ethnic or religious "supremacy" is Satanic.”

Another wrote, “It becomes easier when you accept the fact that the entirety of the left celebrate when anyone right of Marx dies. It's not just the fringe either. The fringe are open about it. The moderate, "sensible" Democrat phenotype just celebrates quietly while enjoying a glass of wine and posting "I didn't always agree with *blank* but political violence is never the answer. They're simply dancing in private.”

“I still can’t get over the fact that millions of supposedly “pro-life” people all over the country publicly mourned the death of a man who once said sacrificing school children was a worthy price to pay to protect an amendment written 250 years ago for fuc**** muskets,” one user said.

A user wrote, “I had a long time associate who is on the left. We’ve had many disagreements. Then he told me the Charlie had it coming.

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Relationship over. I used to think liberalism was a mind virus. It’s not, it’s a soul darkness.”

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).