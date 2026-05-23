Donald Trump makes bizarre 'legs like tree trunks' remark about Jaxson Dart at NY rally: 'Not a good thing for women'

Donald Trump’s rally in Rockland County featured an unexpected guest appearance from Jaxson Dart, the quarterback for the New York Giants. Jaxson Dart walked onto the stage at Rockland Community College’s Eugene Levy Fieldhouse and even gave a warm introduction ahead of Trump’s speech. Jaxson Dart attended Donald Trump's New York rally in Rockland County. (POTUS & Jaxson Dart/X)

“What an honor it is to be here,” Dart said after leading chants of “Go Big Blue” for the New York Giants, with the crowd joining in. The quarterback then returned to his seat before Donald Trump began praising the Giants star.

“I wanna thank Jaxson Dart. This is gonna be a future Hall of Famer in my book. Thank you, Jaxson. Lot of talent,” Trump said. However, Trump soon shifted to commenting on the NFL star’s physique, questioning whether a woman would be capable of tackling him on the field.

“Like, I’m looking at Jaxson. I’d like to know if there is any woman in the audience that thinks that they can tackle that guy? Because I’d like to meet you. I’d like to shake your hand,“ he jokingly added.

Donald Trump’s bizarre remarks about Jaxson Dart’s physique The President also directly asked Dart whether he believed he could comfortably compete against women on the football field without facing any problems. The moment came as a surprise, especially as Donald Trump himself acknowledged that Jaxson Dart did not need to respond to the question.

Trump continued making remarks comparing the quarterback’s physique, with the comments eventually taking a bizarre turn.

Also read: What is Jaxson Dart net worth? A look at Giants QB contract, salary and earning in 2025

“I’m looking at Jaxson… I'm looking at the legs there. He's this beautiful guy. He's got legs like tree trunks. This is not a good thing for women,” he said, chuckling. The Giants’ 2025 first round pick’s reaction was not visible on the White House live stream of the event.