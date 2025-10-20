Drake Maye injury update: What happened to Patriots QB, vs Titans? First details out
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye gave fans a scare during Sunday’s Week 7 clash with the Tennessee Titans, leaving the game briefly after taking a hit to the head. The 23-year-old was escorted to the blue medical tent for what appeared to be a concussion evaluation, prompting backup Josh Dobbs to step in. Dobbs wasted no time making an impact, connecting with Pop Douglas on a key first-down throw to keep the drive alive.
After several minutes on the sideline, Maye returned to the field and appeared to be fine, resuming his role under center. The Patriots, who entered the game leading the AFC East, will be hoping their young quarterback avoids any lingering effects as they push for another divisional win.
Status alert: Drake Maye underwent evaluation for a possible concussion. He returned to the game within minutes.
