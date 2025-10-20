Drake Maye injury update: What happened to Patriots QB, vs Titans? First details out

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye gave fans a scare during Sunday’s Week 7 clash with the Tennessee Titans, leaving the game briefly after taking a hit to the head. The 23-year-old was escorted to the blue medical tent for what appeared to be a concussion evaluation, prompting backup Josh Dobbs to step in. Dobbs wasted no time making an impact, connecting with Pop Douglas on a key first-down throw to keep the drive alive. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans(AP)

After several minutes on the sideline, Maye returned to the field and appeared to be fine, resuming his role under center. The Patriots, who entered the game leading the AFC East, will be hoping their young quarterback avoids any lingering effects as they push for another divisional win.

Status alert: Drake Maye underwent evaluation for a possible concussion. He returned to the game within minutes.

New England Patriots depth chart

Offense

Quarterback (QB)

Drake Maye

Joshua Dobbs

Tommy DeVito

Running Back (RB)

Rhamondre Stevenson

TreVeyon Henderson

Fullback (FB)

Jack Westover

Wide Receiver (WR)

Stefon Diggs

Mack Hollins

DeMario Douglas

Kyle Williams

Kayshon Boutte

Efton Chism III

Tight End (TE)

Hunter Henry

Austin Hooper

Left Tackle (LT)

Will Campbell

Vederian Lowe

Left Guard (LG)

Jared Wilson

Caedan Wallace

Center (C)

Garrett Bradbury

Ben Brown

Right Guard (RG)

Mike Onwenu

Caedan Wallace

Right Tackle (RT)

Morgan Moses

Marcus Bryant

Defense

Outside Linebacker (OLB)

K’Lavon Chaisson

Keion White

Harold Landry III

Anfernee Jennings

Elijah Ponder

Defensive Tackle (DT)

Christian Barmore

Joshua Farmer

Milton Williams

Nose Tackle (NT)

Khyiris Tonga

Eric Gregory

Linebacker (LB)

Robert Spillane

Marte Mapu

Christian Elliss

Jack Gibbens

Cornerback (CB)

Carlton Davis III

Alex Austin

Christian Gonzalez

Marcus Jones

Charles Woods

Safety (S)

Jaylinn Hawkins

Dell Pettus

Brenden Schooler

Craig Woodson

Kyle Dugger

Special Teams

Kicker (K)

Andy Borregales

Punter (P)

Bryce Baringer

Holder (H)

Bryce Baringer

Punt Returner (PR)

Marcus Jones

DeMario Douglas

Kick Returner (KR)

Antonio Gibson

TreVeyon Henderson

Long Snapper (LS)

Julian Ashby