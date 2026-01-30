Drake Maye injury news: Patriots get positive update before Super Bowl; ‘ready for Seahawks’

Drake Maye injury update: Head coach Mike Vrabel maintained a calm tone while addressing quarterback Drake Maye’s newly listed injury, insisting the issue is both recent and minor. Speaking on Thursday, Vrabel clarified that the shoulder problem did not stem from any earlier ailment, noting that “I try not to have a whole lot of concern. I just want to try to prepare the football team, make sure that everybody's read, that we all have a plan, not to surprise anybody and make sure that our guys are focusing on the first and second down plan.”

Vrabel’s comments came one day after the Patriots placed Maye on their practice estimate as “limited” with a right-shoulder issue, despite the team not holding an actual practice that day.

Drake Maye gives update The quarterback himself offered an optimistic outlook. He emphasized that his recovery is trending in a positive direction, saying, “Yeah, I feel good. Got out there, moved around a good bit today, and went in to do some jog-throughs, so, feeling good.”

He also made it clear that he does not expect the injury to jeopardize his availability for the Super Bowl.

“I'm looking forward to be ready to go,” he said. “This is the game you dream of playing in, so looking forward to getting out there and getting a chance to play in the Super Bowl.”

Why Drake Maye's injury is a big concern Maye, set to make his first Super Bowl start in only his second NFL season, downplayed the severity of the setback. He framed the shoulder issue as a typical wear-and-tear occurrence late in the year:

“I think it's just been one of those things where it's a long season. Sometimes, things show up. I'll do whatever I can to, you know, feel 100% and I'm sure I'll get if not there as close as I can or 99[%] or do whatever I can to make sure, I'm throwing and, like I said, do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Maye’s name appearing on the injury list marked his first such designation of the 2025 season, a development that surfaced less than two weeks before the Patriots face the Seahawks in Super Bowl 60.