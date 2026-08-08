Enes Kanter Freedom net worth and career earnings: A look at his fortune after 2027 WNBA Draft 'declaration'

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom is back in the headlines after saying he is declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Enes Kanter Freedom net worth and career earnings after WNBA declaration. (Enes Kanter Freedom/Instagram)

In a video posted on X, he said his team had reviewed the league's eligibility rules and believed he was eligible to enter the draft.

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The WNBA has not responded to his statement, and its published rules do not support his claim.

While the announcement has started another debate around WNBA eligibility, it has also brought fresh attention to Kanter Freedom's NBA career, his earnings, and his financial success after leaving the league.

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Enes Kanter Freedom net worth: How much is the former NBA player worth?

{{^usCountry}} Enes Kanter Freedom has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his wealth came from his 11 seasons in the NBA, where he earned roughly $101.8 million in salary through player contracts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enes Kanter Freedom has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his wealth came from his 11 seasons in the NBA, where he earned roughly $101.8 million in salary through player contracts. {{/usCountry}}

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Some estimates place his total NBA salary at just over $104 million, depending on how contract payments are counted.

Apart from his NBA earnings, Kanter Freedom has also made money through endorsement deals, including with sportswear brand Anta.

In recent years, he has stayed in the public eye through media appearances, speaking engagements and political activism, which have also contributed to his income.

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Enes Kanter Freedom career earnings and NBA journey

The Utah Jazz selected Enes Kanter Freedom with the third overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He spent four seasons in Utah before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015.

His biggest NBA contract came later that year when Oklahoma City matched a four-year offer sheet worth about $70 million, allowing him to remain with the team. During his time with the Thunder, he recorded one of the best performances of his career with 33 points and 20 rebounds in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

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Kanter Freedom later played for the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Boston Celtics across multiple stints. He built a reputation as a strong rebounder and reliable scorer off the bench. His final NBA season came in 2021-22 with the Celtics before he was traded to the Houston Rockets and waived shortly afterwards.

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Enes Kanter Freedom's WNBA declaration

In his video on X, Kanter Freedom said, "Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027."

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He also added, "I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices. I want the rules to be applied equally, consistently, and without exception."

According to the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement, "only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA." The agreement does not define the term "woman" or include any self-identification standard.

The Washington Times, citing the league's published rules and an OutKick report, noted that neither the WNBA nor the players' union has publicly explained how eligibility would be determined in such cases. The league has not commented on Kanter Freedom's announcement.