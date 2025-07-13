Oklahoma City flooding: Scary videos emerge; Interstate 35, other areas under alert amid power outages

Several videos from Oklahoma City emerged, showing intense flooding amid a National Weather Service (NWS) alert on Saturday. A flood watch is in effect through Sunday afternoon across parts of Oklahoma and western north Texas. The NWS stated that rainfall will be around 1 to 2 inches with isolated locations of 4" or more possible. A severe flood waring was issued in Oklahoma City on Saturday(AP)

“Heavy rain could lead to flooding of low-lying areas, rivers/creeks and roadways. Be prepared for possible flooding this weekend,” the alert stated.

A warning was issued in several areas, including Oklahoma City, Edmond, Bethany, Yukon, and Mustang. Videos shared on social media captured submerged roads and stranded vehicles, with Interstate 35 and other areas under alert amid widespread power outages.

Oklahoma City flood alert

On Saturday, thunderstorms brought heavy rain to central Oklahoma, triggering a Flash Flood Warning for Oklahoma County, southeastern Canadian County, and southeastern Logan County, effective until late Saturday.

Interstate 35 Impact

While no specific closures of I-35 were reported, the highway is likely to be affected by the floods, local media reports stated.

Power Outages

OG&E reported over 2,641 outages in the Oklahoma City metro at the time of writing this story. These outages were primarily in eastern Oklahoma.

Areas impacted by flooding

NWS stated that some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Edmond, Yukon, Bethany, Warr Acres, The Village, Nichols Hills, Arcadia, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park, Lake Aluma, The Capitol, The Fairgrounds, Downtown Edmond, and Wiley Post Airport.

“At 657 PM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms has led to multiple roadways closed from Edmond to Yukon. Flooding is ongoing. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen,” the agency further added in its latest alert.