England vs Norway: What time will Ellie Goulding perform during today's World Cup quarter-final?

The World Cup enters the final day of the quarter-final stage with a highly anticipated clash between England and Norway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Ellie Goulding is set to perform at Hard Rock Stadium in front of a crowd of nearly 65,000 spectators during England vs Norway. (L - Instagram ; R - Getty Images via AFP)

The excitement surrounding the fixture is even greater as two of the tournament's top scorers, Erling Haaland (7 goals) and Harry Kane (6 goals), go head-to-head in a battle for a place in the semi-finals.

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However, fans at the stadium will have an extra layer of entertainment to enjoy, as English pop star Ellie Goulding is set to perform at Hard Rock Stadium in front of a crowd of nearly 65,000 spectators.

What time will Ellie Goulding performance start

The Hereford-born star, however, will not perform before kickoff and is instead scheduled to take the stage during halftime.

The match is set to kick off at 5:00 pm. ET. With a 45-minute first half plus stoppage time, the opening period is expected to conclude at around 5:50–5:55 pm ET.

Halftime typically lasts 15 minutes, although it could extend to around 20–25 minutes.

Also read: Erling Haaland claims No. 1 spot in Norway, and it's not for football

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{{^usCountry}} As a result, Goulding's performance is expected to begin at approximately 6:00 pm ET and will likely take place within the 6:00 pm to 6:25 pm ET window. Goulding made announcement on Instagram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, Goulding's performance is expected to begin at approximately 6:00 pm ET and will likely take place within the 6:00 pm to 6:25 pm ET window. Goulding made announcement on Instagram {{/usCountry}}

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The 39-year-old singer announced her performance at the England vs Norway clash on Instagram, where she also expressed her support for the English team.

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“Performing at the @fifaworldcup quarter final for England vs Norway has me feeling like truly anything could happen…I already know the boys will make England proud, it’s coming home,” she posted on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos showing her jumping on her bed while wearing a football jersey.

England's official social media account also joined the conversation by commenting on her post, “Love it, @elliegoulding!.”

Goulding's decorated music career

Ellie Goulding has built an impressive music career, earning numerous accolades and milestones over the years.

She shares the record with Adele for the most No. 1 albums by a British female artist. In addition, the singer-songwriter has recorded 14 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, one of the highest totals achieved by a British female performer.

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Also read: Harry Kane plays down comparisons with ‘beast’ Erling Haaland: 'I consider myself a different player'

Fans will be eagerly anticipating Goulding's halftime performance, with excitement surrounding it almost matching the anticipation for the blockbuster World Cup quarter-final clash itself.