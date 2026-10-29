Ernie Johnson says 'I'm not retiring’ as he steps away from ‘Inside the NBA’ after 37 years

Ernie Johnson, the loved host of “Inside the NBA”, will leave the show at the end of this season. The Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer shared the news in a social media video on Wednesday. He said it was his own decision to step away and that “it’s just time.” Ernie Johnson will step away as host of “Inside the NBA” at the end of this season. (Instagram/ @ernie.johnson)

What Ernie Johnson said Johnson said he will keep working, including covering the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for CBS and Turner Sports.

“Just to be clear, I’m not retiring,” Johnson said. “Just cutting back. ... So this is by no means the end. It’s just a turning of the page. And I’ll forever cherish every chapter we have written with ‘Inside the NBA.’”

He also thanked his fans. “And lastly, I just want to say thanks to you. Thanks for your loyalty, for your love, for your support, and on this day, for your understanding,” he said.

According to The Guardian, the 70-year-old had bypass surgery 14 months ago. He wants to spend more time with his wife and grandchildren. Johnson said he is doing well, but his health issues helped him see how important family time is. He added, “I just want to slow down a bit.”

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Johnson has faced other health problems in his career. In 2003, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He also missed hosting duties during the 2018 MLB playoffs because of blood clots in his legs, as per The Guardian.