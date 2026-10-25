VJ Edgecombe sparks injury concern after hitting groin against Bucks; returns in second quarter
VJ Edgecombe appeared to take a blow to the groin area during a play and was seen clutching the region in discomfort.
The Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with the hosts carrying a narrow four-point lead into halftime. However, Philadelphia faced an early injury concern when guard VJ Edgecombe headed to the locker room during the first quarter with an apparent groin issue.
Edgecombe appeared to take a blow to the groin area during a play and was seen clutching the region in discomfort.
He subsequently limped off the court after making three of his four attempts from beyond the arc. The scare proved brief, though, as the 76ers guard returned to action in the second quarter.
He attempted one more shot from beyond the arc in the second quarter and successfully converted it, suggesting the injury may not have been as serious as it initially appeared when he limped off the court.
Edgecombe has averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals across Philadelphia’s first two games of the 2026–27 NBA season.
The 21-year-old has shot 38.1% from the field and 14.3% from three-point range while averaging 34 minutes per game.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More