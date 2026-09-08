Fact check: Did Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery break up? Truth behind social media post amid USA vs Czech Republic

Caitlin Clark's rise to stardom has brought enormous attention to both her basketball career and personal life, with fans often eager for updates beyond the court.

An X post mentioned about Caitlin Clark's relationship with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. (Instagram @connor_m30)

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Now, as the Indiana Fever guard represents Team USA at the FIBA Women's World Cup, a new claim about her relationship has surfaced on social media, sparking speculation among fans.

Social media post targets Clark's relationship

An X account named Pop Base Media shared a post on Sunday, September 6, 2026, making a claim about Caitlin Clark's relationship with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

The post featured a photo of the couple and stated, “Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery have broken up after years of dating, ESPN reports."

Are Clark and McCaffery really breaking up?

Although the post cited ESPN to support its claim, there appears to be no report or update from the outlet stating that Clark has broken up with her longtime boyfriend.

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{{^usCountry}} Therefore, the claim is entirely false and lacks credibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Therefore, the claim is entirely false and lacks credibility. {{/usCountry}}

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The account behind the post, which describes itself as “Media for Pop Culture,” had around 150 followers at the time. Despite its relatively small following, the tweet had received more than 2,000 views and seven reposts.

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Another X account, Fever Updates, also circulated a claim suggesting that the Fever guard had ended her relationship with McCaffery because of her demanding schedule and commitment to Team USA.

Also read | Team USA starters face blunt WNBA expert assessment as fans left frustrated amid narrow Italy escape; ‘This is a MESS’

“Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffery announce they have broken up amid Clark’s heavy schedule and commitment to play for the National Team at the #FIBAWWC,” the post read.

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The tweet also included a screenshot designed to resemble an ESPN breaking-news graphic, with text claiming that sources from the outlet had provided the information.

However, no such announcement or report could be found on ESPN's official social media accounts. This suggests that the screenshot was not authentic and the claim lacked credible evidence.

When did Clark and McCaffery start dating?

The 24-year-old began dating Connor McCaffery in April 2023, with the couple publicly confirming their relationship later that summer.

Couple mark milestone with sweet posts

Clark and McCaffery also celebrated three years together in April 2026.

Marking the occasion, McCaffery shared a photo of the couple on Instagram and wrote, "3 years with the most beautiful best friend," as the two were seen smiling together.

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Clark also shared a heartfelt birthday message for McCaffery just a few months later.

Also read | Did Sophie Cunningham call the WNBA 'inappropriate'? Here's the truth behind Fever star's resurfaced clip

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Posting a carousel of photos showing the couple hugging and posing together on different occasions, she wrote, “Happyyyyy Birthdayyyy Con I love celebrating you always and can’t wait to see what this year brings you , ilyyy”