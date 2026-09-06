Fact check: Has MLB suspended umpire Doug Eddings? Truth behind viral social media claim

The sixth inning turned tense during Friday’s Rockies-Cardinals clash in Colorado when Hancel Rincon’s MLB debut was interrupted by a dispute over his cap.

Oliver Marmol also criticized the umpire Doug Eddings after the game. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Home-plate umpire Doug Eddings asked the rookie pitcher to adjust the sideways hat, prompting Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol to step onto the field and challenge the decision. The confrontation ended with Marmol being ejected.

Viral post claims Eddings suspended

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A social media post surrounding umpire Doug Eddings began circulating widely on Saturday, one day after the Cardinals’ matchup against the Rockies in Colorado.

An X account called Holly Baylor MLB claimed that Major League Baseball had taken disciplinary action against Eddings following the controversial sixth inning.

The account posted, “BREAKING: MLB has suspended umpire Doug Eddings for the remainder of the 2026 season, including the entire postseason, per sources. ”

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{{^usCountry}} It went on to link the alleged suspension to several contentious moments from Friday’s game, including Eddings asking Cardinals rookie Hancel Rincón to fix his hat during his MLB debut, issuing a pitch-clock violation amid the ensuing confrontation, ejecting St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol and making a disputed safe call at home plate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It went on to link the alleged suspension to several contentious moments from Friday’s game, including Eddings asking Cardinals rookie Hancel Rincón to fix his hat during his MLB debut, issuing a pitch-clock violation amid the ensuing confrontation, ejecting St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol and making a disputed safe call at home plate. {{/usCountry}}

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The post also claimed, "MLB officials reportedly reviewed the sequence overnight and determined Eddings’ conduct did not meet league standards. Eddings will be eligible to return in 2027. "

Has MLB really suspended Eddings?

Despite the post attracting more than 780,000 views and prompting discussion among fans, there is no credible evidence that MLB has suspended Eddings.

The account behind the claim identifies itself as a parody account, while neither MLB nor reputable news organizations have reported any such punishment.

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The controversy surrounding Eddings was real, but it centered on the hat dispute and Marmol’s subsequent ejection rather than any confirmed league discipline.

Marmol voices frustration over hat

Marmol also criticized the umpire after the game, particularly over his decision to intervene when Rincón wore his cap tilted to one side. "I had an issue with Doug," the 40-year-old manager said, per ESPN.

Rincon, meanwhile, said he was unsure why the umpire wanted his cap adjusted but chose not to make an issue of it and simply followed the instruction.

Sixth inning turned chaotic for Cardinals

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The sixth inning quickly spiraled into a difficult outing for Rincon after he was asked to adjust his cap. He recorded the first out of his appearance, but the Rockies then strung together a triple, an inside-the-park homer and a single before the Cardinals made a pitching change.

Marmol used the opportunity to confront Eddings, with the exchange eventually resulting in a pitch-clock violation and the manager’s ejection.

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The drama continued when Eddings later ruled a Rockies runner safe at the plate. St. Louis had no challenge remaining because they had already used one to contest the earlier triple at third base.

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Replays appeared to show that the runner may have missed the bag, giving Marmol further reason to question the call.