Fact check: Madison Beer banned from Chargers games? Truth behind viral claim involving Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have endured a disappointing start to the season, dropping their first two home games against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders by the exact same scoreline.

Justin Herbert’s fiancée, Madison Beer, was in attendance at SoFi Stadium for both the Chargers game this season. (AP Photo)

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However, another detail has drawn attention across both matchups: Justin Herbert’s fiancée, Madison Beer, was in attendance at SoFi Stadium for each game.

But, could Herbert’s fiancee be prevented from attending future Chargers games or even team practices?

Is Madison Beer banned from Chargers games?

Deep Dive Is there any truth to the claim that Jim Harbaugh banned Madison Beer from attending Chargers games? No, there is no credible report confirming that Jim Harbaugh banned Madison Beer from attending Chargers games or practices. The claim originated from a satire account on social media. Why are fans connecting Madison Beer to Justin Herbert's performance struggles? Fans began pointing towards Madison Beer as a possible distraction for Herbert following his underwhelming performances in the first two games, but there is no official indication from the team that her presence is a factor. Has Madison Beer confirmed her attendance at upcoming Chargers games? There has been no confirmation from Madison Beer regarding her attendance at future Chargers games, despite speculation that she might attend to support her fiancé, Justin Herbert.

An X post that surfaced Monday morning claimed that head coach Jim Harbaugh had made such a decision.

“Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh has reportedly BANNED Madison Beer from attending all games and team practices until further notice,” the post read. The post further claimed that Harbaugh viewed Beer as a “distraction” for Herbert and wanted a more “focused-QB” for the remainder of the season.

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{{^usCountry}} There is, however, no credible report confirming that Harbaugh has banned Beer from attending Chargers games or practices. Harbaugh also did not make any such announcement during his postgame media availability following the loss to the Raiders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is, however, no credible report confirming that Harbaugh has banned Beer from attending Chargers games or practices. Harbaugh also did not make any such announcement during his postgame media availability following the loss to the Raiders. {{/usCountry}}

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More importantly, the account that published the claim identifies itself as a “Satire NFL” account in its bio, indicating that the post was intended as parody rather than legitimate reporting.

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Therefore, there is currently no indication that Beer has been barred from attending future Chargers games or supporting Herbert from the stands.

Beer supports Herbert at SoFi

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Beer attended the Chargers’ Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium and was shown supporting Herbert during the game. She was again spotted in the stands during Sunday’s meeting with the Raiders.

While the Chargers suffered identical 26-14 defeats in both home games, Beer’s presence was not the only storyline surrounding the team. Herbert also struggled to find his rhythm against Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old completed 15 of 27 passes for 192 yards and threw two interceptions. He also fumbled three times, although Los Angeles recovered each of them.

Fans target Beer amid Herbert struggles

Following the loss to the Raiders, some fans on social media began pointing toward Beer as they discussed Herbert’s struggles.

Those reactions, however, are separate from any official team decision, and there is no evidence that her presence has been identified by the Chargers as a reason for Herbert’s performances.

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Los Angeles is now 0-2 at home and will face a different challenge in Week 3 when the Chargers travel to take on the Buffalo Bills.

That road matchup could also draw attention to Beer’s attendance, as fans may watch to see whether she travels to support Herbert and the Chargers away from SoFi Stadium.