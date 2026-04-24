Fernando Mendoza's mom Elsa shares new health update ahead of NFL Draft; Raiders, Tom Brady involved

Fernando Mendoza, who led the Indiana Hoosiers to the championship, is expected to be selected first overall by Las Vegas when the NFL Draft begins on Thursday. The Raiders have the first pick followed in order by the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. Klint Kubiak and co's search for a top quarterback could end tonight, months after they went 3-14 in the last season.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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As Mendoza prepares for a life-changing NFL Draft night, the spotlight has shifted beyond football - toward a deeply personal story that has defined his journey.

A family fight behind the scenes

At the heart of Mendoza’s rise is his mother, Elsa, who has been battling Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a chronic autoimmune disease that has left her in a wheelchair. Despite the challenges, she continues to attend his games and remains a constant presence in his life, with the family set to watch the draft together from their home in Florida.

Emotional announcement ahead of draft

Just hours before the draft, Mendoza shared a heartfelt video announcing a new initiative tied to his family’s experience. “My mom is my light; she is my why,” he began.

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{{^usCountry}} The video then featured Elsa, who said: “My name is Elsa Mendoza, and I have Multiple Sclerosis. But it definitely does not define who I am, and I truly believe together, we can form a future without MS.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video then featured Elsa, who said: “My name is Elsa Mendoza, and I have Multiple Sclerosis. But it definitely does not define who I am, and I truly believe together, we can form a future without MS.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fernando followed with:“She taught me to be optimistic, stay resilient, and be myself.” Launch of the Mendoza Family Fund {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fernando followed with:“She taught me to be optimistic, stay resilient, and be myself.” Launch of the Mendoza Family Fund {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The announcement also introduced a new effort aimed at supporting others facing similar challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement also introduced a new effort aimed at supporting others facing similar challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Today, we're proud to announce the launch of the Mendoza Family Fund,” said Fernando.His father added: “We created the Mendoza Family Fund in partnership with the National MS Society to help families like ours.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today, we're proud to announce the launch of the Mendoza Family Fund,” said Fernando.His father added: “We created the Mendoza Family Fund in partnership with the National MS Society to help families like ours.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Elsa later reinforced the purpose behind the initiative: “We are not just fighting for our family. We are fighting for so many others... This is about turning hope into action... And I believe, with all my heart, we will make a difference.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elsa later reinforced the purpose behind the initiative: “We are not just fighting for our family. We are fighting for so many others... This is about turning hope into action... And I believe, with all my heart, we will make a difference.” {{/usCountry}}

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Fernando closed with a message that summed up the family’s mission: “This is about legacy, hope, and community.”

Brilliant stats and Tom Brady link

Mendoza, winner of the Heisman Trophy as college football's top player, led the Hoosiers to an unbeaten campaign and their first national crown.

He completed 273 of 379 passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with only six interceptions while running 90 times for 276 yards and seven touchdowns.

Mendoza has spoken with Raiders part-owner Tom Brady, winner of a record seven Super Bowls as an NFL quarterback.

"He has mentioned that whatever quarterback they select... he is going to pour into them and give them advice," Mendoza said. "So I'm looking forward to that if I get selected to the Raiders."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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