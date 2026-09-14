FIBA Women's World Cup prize money and payout: How much does Team USA earn after beating France?

The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is among the most prestigious tournaments in international basketball, but its financial rewards are not as clearly defined as the prize money offered at many other major sporting events.
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This has become a major point of interest as Team USA secured the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup title with a dominant 97-79 victory over France in the final.
FIBA has not announced a specific cash prize for the team that wins the 2026 Women's Basketball World Cup.
Unlike major tennis, golf or soccer tournaments, there is no publicly confirmed championship purse that would be awarded to the winning team and divided among its players.
The biggest reward for winning the tournament remains the world championship title, the trophy and the recognition that comes with being crowned the best team in international basketball.
Any additional financial compensation for Team USA players would likely depend on separate arrangements made by USA Basketball rather than a publicly disclosed prize payment from FIBA.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.