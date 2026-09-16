Fox News reporter breaks silence after Caitlin Clark walks away over Angel Reese question: 'Was genuinely curious’

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have long been viewed as direct rivals, largely because of their history from the NCAA. However, the two WNBA stars recently shared the same locker room while playing together for Team USA.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese shared the same locker room while playing together for Team USA. (AP Photo)

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After Team USA won the FIBA Women’s World Cup, Fox News reporter Jackson Thompson had a straightforward question for Clark during the postgame interview about her friendship with Reese.

However, Clark appeared annoyed by the question and quickly walked away, responding that the two had always been friends. She also pointed her fingers toward the reporter and appeared to warn him not to portray their relationship in a certain way.

Reporter breaks silence on Clark-Reese friendship question

Now, a couple of days after the incident, Thompson has broken his silence about the exchange and Clark's reaction.

The Fox News reporter appeared on OutKick with Dan Dakich, where he discussed the question he asked following the FIBA World Cup final.

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{{^usCountry}} Thompson said he was unable to understand exactly why his question appeared to upset Clark. “She has a lot of obligations and responsibility as a leader of the sport,” the reporter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thompson said he was unable to understand exactly why his question appeared to upset Clark. “She has a lot of obligations and responsibility as a leader of the sport,” the reporter said. {{/usCountry}}

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He stressed that he had no intention of provoking a negative reaction, saying, “But one thing I will say is a fact, a certain fact, is I did not ask the question to be inflammatory or divisive.”

Thompson clarifies his intentions

The Fox News reporter explained that his intention was actually the opposite of what Clark may have believed. He said he was “genuinely curious” after watching Clark and Reese throughout the FIBA World Cup, where he felt the two appeared to have developed a friendship.

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Thompson also said he believes many people still do not view the two WNBA stars as friends, which was why he felt the relationship was worth clarifying.

“I asked the question because I was genuinely curious about what I had seen that week. Between the two players as they looked like friends, and I believed other people should know if they are friends because quite frankly, I think there's a lot of people out there who didn't know that and didn't assume that," he explained.

Clark’s reaction to Thompson’s question

Meanwhile, Clark did not appear interested in defining her relationship with Reese as either a newly formed friendship or a continuing rivalry.

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When the reporter asked, “Are you and (Angel Reese) friends now?” Clark replied, “We’ve always been friends. Don’t try to do that,” while pointing toward the reporter.

The 24-year-old guard’s response pushed back against the suggestion that the two had only recently become friends and challenged the long-standing perception of their relationship.

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