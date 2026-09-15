Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese spotted together for post-win lunch? What we know about viral photo

However, the image itself raises questions about the claim. A restaurant placard visible in the picture reads “Greenwich Village,” which is associated with New York rather than London.

The post was captioned, “After winning the FIBA World Cup, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were spotted together enjoying a European lunch.”

An X post published Monday sparked attention after claiming Clark and Reese were spotted having lunch together in Europe following their World Cup triumph. The post featured an image of the two stars sitting at a restaurant table, eating and appearing to share smiles and laughs.

With the WNBA set to resume Thursday, the two stars still have some time before returning to their respective team duties. That could give them an opportunity to relax and enjoy some downtime.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese shared the same locker room while representing Team USA at the FIBA Women’s World Cup and helped the team capture championship glory.

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There is also no credible report confirming that Clark and Reese had lunch together in Europe, while their social media activity does not appear to support the claim.

Fans suspect AI-generated image Several X users also pointed out apparent inconsistencies in the image and suggested it may have been generated or manipulated using AI.

One user wrote, “Oh look,AI broke all the fingers on CC's right hand!”

Another mentioned, “This is AI and Angel doesn’t wear Nike and Caitlin’s feet aren’t that small.”

Other users also noticed unusual details in the picture. One highlighted, “I like the part where Caitlin’s feet disappear.”

Grok questions viral claim Grok was also asked whether the viral post appeared to be genuine and rejected the claim based on the available details.

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“This one has a clear Greenwich Village (NYC) sign, not Europe, and no reports confirm any post-win lunch. The claim does not hold up,” the Grok’s response read.

Clark and Reese celebrate title Clark and Reese both featured in Team USA’s FIBA Women’s World Cup final against France on Sunday in Berlin, Germany, as the Americans secured the gold medal.

Reese shared a celebratory post Monday morning, while Clark’s latest Instagram post around the same period focused on her signature Nike Caitlin 1 sneaker.

Clark had also been asked about her relationship with Reese following the victory. During the postgame news conference, a reporter asked whether the two were “friends now.” She responded, “We’ve always been friends. Don’t try to do that,” while pointing toward the reporter.