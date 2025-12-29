Fred Warner drops major hint about postseason return; Nick Bosa update after Bears game

San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner watches the team's warm-up(AP) Fred Warner might be thinking of making a surprise return to help the San Francisco 49ers in their playoff games Fred Warner might be thinking of making a surprise return to help the San Francisco 49ers in their playoff games. The veteran linebacker is currently recovering from a dislocated and fractured ankle and has been out for weeks. However, a positive update came in just yesterday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Warner is ahead of schedule in his recovery and has a chance to make it to the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl if the Niners get there.

Warner confirmed Rapoport's reporting. “I got a chance. That’s the plan. We’re gonna take this thing one day at a time. We’re on the right track,” he said.

"Sources informed of Warner's situation say there is a chance that Warner's rehab could be going well enough for him to make a cameo in the NFC Championship Game if San Francisco is a participant or more likely Super Bowl LX, should it win the conference title," Rapoport and Garafolo reported. "And even then, it would likely be in spot duty. Any early return might put him at risk of further injury."

Will Nick Bosa return this season?

No. Bosa will surely miss the rest of the season. He tore his ACL, which typically requires a nine-month recovery period. This means that he could be back by June.

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Offense

WR: Jauan Jennings (1st), Demarcus Robinson (2nd)

LT: Trent Williams (1st)

LG: Spencer Burford (1st), Connor Colby (2nd)

C: Jake Brendel (1st), Matt Hennessy (2nd)

RG: Dominick Puni (1st)

RT: Colton McKivitz (1st), Austen Pleasants (2nd)

TE: George Kittle (1st), Luke Farrell (2nd), Jake Tonges (3rd)

WR: Ricky Pearsall (1st), Kendrick Bourne (2nd), Skyy Moore (3rd), Jordan Watkins (4th)

RB: Christian McCaffrey (1st), Brian Robinson Jr. (2nd), Isaac Guerendo (3rd), Jordan James (4th)

FB: Kyle Juszczyk (1st)

QB: Brock Purdy (1st), Mac Jones (2nd)

Defense

LDE: Bryce Huff (1st), Clelin Ferrell (2nd), Robert Beal Jr. (3rd)

LDT: Kalia Davis (1st), Kevin Givens (2nd)

RDT: Jordan Elliott (1st), Alfred Collins (2nd), C.J. West (3rd)

RDE: Sam Okuayinonu (1st), Keion White (2nd)

SAM: Luke Gifford (1st), Garret Wallow (2nd)

MIKE: Tatum Bethune (1st), Curtis Robinson (2nd)

WILL: Dee Winters (1st), Nick Martin (2nd)

LCB: Renardo Green (1st), Chase Lucas (2nd)

RCB: Deommodore Lenoir (1st), Darrell Luter Jr. (2nd)

NB: Upton Stout (1st)

FS: Ji’Ayir Brown (1st), Marques Sigle (2nd), Siran Neal (3rd)

SS: Malik Mustapha (1st), Jason Pinnock (2nd)

Special Teams

P: Thomas Morstead (1st)

K: Eddy Piñeiro (1st)

H: Thomas Morstead (1st)

PR: Skyy Moore (1st), Jordan Watkins (2nd)

KOR: Skyy Moore (1st), Brian Robinson Jr. (2nd), Isaac Guerendo (3rd)

LS: Jon Weeks (1st)