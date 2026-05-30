French Open odds update: Zverev biggest gainer after Djokovic's exit; Ruud's chances fade

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat to 19-year-old Brazilian João Fonseca on Friday, marking his earliest exit from the French Open since 2009. The Serbian star appeared to be in complete control after claiming the opening two sets, but Fonseca produced a remarkable comeback, winning the next three sets to seal a stunning victory.

ss(Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud/Instagram)

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The defeat also marked the first time in his career that the 39-year-old has lost a Grand Slam match to a teenager. While the result was still a major upset, it did not come entirely out of nowhere, as Djokovic arrived at Roland Garros facing concerns about his form.

The Serbian had been beaten by a Croatian qualifier at the Italian Open, his only clay-court tune-up event after spending two months sidelined with a right shoulder injury.

With the eliminations of Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz, the men’s draw has entered uncharted territory. Sinner was knocked out before reaching the third round, while Alcaraz withdrew because of injury.

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{{^usCountry}} For the first time in the Open Era, the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament will begin without a former major champion remaining in the draw. Alexander Zverev tops odds board following Djokovic elimination {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the first time in the Open Era, the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament will begin without a former major champion remaining in the draw. Alexander Zverev tops odds board following Djokovic elimination {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Only three Grand Slam finalists remain in the Roland Garros draw: second seed Alexander Zverev, who has reached three major finals, Casper Ruud, also a three-time finalist, and Matteo Berrettini, who has appeared in one Grand Slam final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only three Grand Slam finalists remain in the Roland Garros draw: second seed Alexander Zverev, who has reached three major finals, Casper Ruud, also a three-time finalist, and Matteo Berrettini, who has appeared in one Grand Slam final. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With several top contenders already out of the tournament, Alexander Zverev, the No. 2 seed in the bottom half of the draw, has now emerged as the clear favorite to win the title. According to DraftKings, Zverev now holds +120 odds to lift the Roland Garros trophy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With several top contenders already out of the tournament, Alexander Zverev, the No. 2 seed in the bottom half of the draw, has now emerged as the clear favorite to win the title. According to DraftKings, Zverev now holds +120 odds to lift the Roland Garros trophy. {{/usCountry}}

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Third seed Alexander Zverev crashed out in the US Open third round (Getty Images via AFP)

The German star had not dropped a single set in the tournament heading into his third-round clash with Frenchman Quentin Halys during Friday evening’s session.

Rafael Jodar gains ground over Ruud in odds

Teenage Spaniard Rafael Jodar currently holds the second-best title odds at +500. The 19-year-old has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career after battling past Alex Michelsen in a five-set thriller.

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Casper Ruud, seeded No. 15 at the French Open, may face longer odds despite his experience on clay. The Norwegian has struggled with the hot conditions in Paris this week and was pushed to five sets in his opening-round match before eventually advancing.

Other names to watch in title race

João Fonseca must also be considered a genuine contender after producing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by eliminating 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. The victory also sent the Brazilian teenager into the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career

Also read: Why Djokovic struggled vs Joao Fonseca at French Open. Experts give latest injury update

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Felix Auger-Aliassime could also be an intriguing contender given the state of the draw. As the highest remaining seed in the top half, the Canadian has a favorable path ahead, although he has already survived a major scare after coming within two points of a first-round exit before rallying past Daniel Altmaier in five sets.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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