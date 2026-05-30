French Open odds update: Zverev biggest gainer after Djokovic's exit; Ruud's chances fade
With Djokovic, Sinner and Alcaraz out, the French Open enters uncharted territory as the fourth round begins without a former champion for the first time.
Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat to 19-year-old Brazilian João Fonseca on Friday, marking his earliest exit from the French Open since 2009. The Serbian star appeared to be in complete control after claiming the opening two sets, but Fonseca produced a remarkable comeback, winning the next three sets to seal a stunning victory.
The defeat also marked the first time in his career that the 39-year-old has lost a Grand Slam match to a teenager. While the result was still a major upset, it did not come entirely out of nowhere, as Djokovic arrived at Roland Garros facing concerns about his form.
The Serbian had been beaten by a Croatian qualifier at the Italian Open, his only clay-court tune-up event after spending two months sidelined with a right shoulder injury.
With the eliminations of Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz, the men’s draw has entered uncharted territory. Sinner was knocked out before reaching the third round, while Alcaraz withdrew because of injury.
Also read: ‘If Djokovic loses…’: Joao Fonseca's big threat to Nole at French Open gets real, could follow Jannik Sinner{{/usCountry}}
Also read: ‘If Djokovic loses…’: Joao Fonseca's big threat to Nole at French Open gets real, could follow Jannik Sinner{{/usCountry}}
For the first time in the Open Era, the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament will begin without a former major champion remaining in the draw.
Alexander Zverev tops odds board following Djokovic elimination{{/usCountry}}
For the first time in the Open Era, the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament will begin without a former major champion remaining in the draw.
Alexander Zverev tops odds board following Djokovic elimination{{/usCountry}}
Only three Grand Slam finalists remain in the Roland Garros draw: second seed Alexander Zverev, who has reached three major finals, Casper Ruud, also a three-time finalist, and Matteo Berrettini, who has appeared in one Grand Slam final.{{/usCountry}}
Only three Grand Slam finalists remain in the Roland Garros draw: second seed Alexander Zverev, who has reached three major finals, Casper Ruud, also a three-time finalist, and Matteo Berrettini, who has appeared in one Grand Slam final.{{/usCountry}}
With several top contenders already out of the tournament, Alexander Zverev, the No. 2 seed in the bottom half of the draw, has now emerged as the clear favorite to win the title. According to DraftKings, Zverev now holds +120 odds to lift the Roland Garros trophy.{{/usCountry}}
With several top contenders already out of the tournament, Alexander Zverev, the No. 2 seed in the bottom half of the draw, has now emerged as the clear favorite to win the title. According to DraftKings, Zverev now holds +120 odds to lift the Roland Garros trophy.{{/usCountry}}
The German star had not dropped a single set in the tournament heading into his third-round clash with Frenchman Quentin Halys during Friday evening’s session.
Rafael Jodar gains ground over Ruud in odds
Teenage Spaniard Rafael Jodar currently holds the second-best title odds at +500. The 19-year-old has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career after battling past Alex Michelsen in a five-set thriller.
Casper Ruud, seeded No. 15 at the French Open, may face longer odds despite his experience on clay. The Norwegian has struggled with the hot conditions in Paris this week and was pushed to five sets in his opening-round match before eventually advancing.
Other names to watch in title race
João Fonseca must also be considered a genuine contender after producing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by eliminating 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. The victory also sent the Brazilian teenager into the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career
Also read: Why Djokovic struggled vs Joao Fonseca at French Open. Experts give latest injury update
Felix Auger-Aliassime could also be an intriguing contender given the state of the draw. As the highest remaining seed in the top half, the Canadian has a favorable path ahead, although he has already survived a major scare after coming within two points of a first-round exit before rallying past Daniel Altmaier in five sets.