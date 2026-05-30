Why Djokovic struggled vs Joao Fonseca at French Open. Experts give latest injury update

Novak Djokovic has crashed out of the French Open. The 39-year-old's bid for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title came to a shocking end at Roland Garros after Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. The 19-year-old rallied from two sets down to defeat the three-time French Open champion 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in a dramatic third-round encounter. Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after losing his third round match against Brazil's Joao Fonseca REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (REUTERS)

Djokovic appeared firmly in control after claiming the opening two sets, but momentum gradually shifted as Fonseca raised his level and the Serbian began showing signs of physical discomfort.

The result sends Fonseca into the Round of 16, where he will face the winner of the Casper Ruud-Tommy Paul clash.

Why Djokovic struggled - Expert view As the match went on, commentators began questioning whether Djokovic was dealing with a physical issue. TNT analyst Mary Joe Fernandez noticed concerning signs before the match had even fully settled.

“Before the game started, Novak looked a little bit wobbly. Looked like he was a bit dizzy. Once the point starts he looks okay, but between the points he doesn’t look great.”

Jim Courier explains why Djokovic remains difficult to read Former Grand Slam champion Jim Courier urged caution when interpreting Djokovic's body language, pointing to the Serbian's long history of overcoming apparent physical problems during matches.

“For most players I think you could count on that being a real strong indication that something wasn’t quite right. But we’ve seen Novak, one of the most coordinated human beings to walk the planet, look like he can’t walk a straight line in a tennis match before and somehow miraculously recovers. So I don’t trust his tells if you will, as much as someone like Jannik Sinner’s at this point in their careers. Would you agree with that?”

Fernandez responded: “I do. I think what’s worrying me more is he’s not engaging with his camp that much.”

Fifth set became a rollercoaster battle After dropping the third and fourth sets, Djokovic briefly appeared to regain control in the decider. The Serbian broke serve early and moved ahead, but Fonseca repeatedly answered every challenge.

At various stages, the fifth set saw both players exchange momentum as the Brazilian continued attacking aggressively while drawing energy from a passionate group of supporters in the stands. Fonseca eventually completed the comeback after nearly five hours of tennis, producing the biggest victory of his career.

Brazilian star delivers on his promise The upset further confirms Fonseca's rapid rise on the ATP Tour. Currently ranked No. 30 in the world, the teenager has steadily established himself as one of tennis' brightest young stars. Before this year's tournament, his best Grand Slam performances included reaching the third round at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Against Djokovic, however, he took a major step forward by defeating one of the greatest players in tennis history on one of the sport's biggest stages.

French Open men's draw blown wide open Djokovic's elimination adds another stunning twist to a chaotic men's tournament. Earlier in the event, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner suffered a shock defeat to Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz did not participate in this year's competition.

Those developments had placed additional focus on Djokovic, who entered Paris chasing his first Grand Slam title since the 2023 US Open.

Instead, his campaign ended in the third round.

What the loss means for Djokovic The defeat could prove especially painful given the circumstances. With Sinner already out and Alcaraz absent, many observers viewed Roland Garros 2026 as one of Djokovic's best remaining opportunities to capture major title No. 25.

Instead, the Serbian leaves Paris earlier than expected while a new generation continues to make its presence felt at the top of men's tennis.