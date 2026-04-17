Garret Anderson's son Trey's beatiful tribute for Angels icon, wife Teresa surfaces after sudden death

Garret Anderson, a Los Angeles Angels legend and World Series winner, died on Thursday following a medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach, California, TMZ reported, citing sources. The Angels confirmed the 53-year-old's passing, saying that he will be honored thoughout the season, with team members wearing a memorial patch on jersies. A moment of silence will be held before Friday's game.

Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Garret Anderson throws the ceremonial first pitch after he was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The Angels organization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise’s most beloved icons, Garret Anderson,” said Angels owner Arte Moreno in a statement. “Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons and his stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success, highlighted by the 2002 World Series championship.

"Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. His admiration and respect for the game was immeasurable. We extend our deepest condolences to Garret’s wife Teresa, daughters Brianne and Bailey, son Garret ‘Trey’ Anderson III, and his entire family.”

Son paid emotional tribute

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Back in June 2017, Garret ‘Trey’ Anderson III posted a photo with his father on social media. The two were at an MLB game. He also shared a family photo showing his mother, Garret's wife, Teresa and the Angels icon's daughters Brianna and Bailey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back in June 2017, Garret ‘Trey’ Anderson III posted a photo with his father on social media. The two were at an MLB game. He also shared a family photo showing his mother, Garret's wife, Teresa and the Angels icon's daughters Brianna and Bailey. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, actor Tyrin Turner had announced Garret Anderson on Thursday. In an Instagram post, he wrote: “Garret Anderson jr….we was the dynamic duo in that outfield ….my life is changing in real time. Life is realllllllly short.”

World Series heroics

Anderson’s performance in the 2002 Fall Classic remains one of the defining chapters of his career. He delivered a crucial three-run double in Game 7 against the San Francisco Giants and played a key role throughout the series, including a game-tying RBI single in Game 2 and scoring the go-ahead run in Game 6.

“The story that people don’t really know about is, ‘Why would he throw you a fastball there?’” Anderson once said. “The first at-bat, he threw me a curveball, and I killed it in center field. There was a good catch in the outfield. So I knew he was coming fastball in that at-bat.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Garret played hard, he wanted to win,” then-Angels manager Mike Scioscia once said. “He's got that internal competitive nature that every great player has to have, and he was really the foundation of our championship run back in 2002 and for many other years. He just was a terrific talent and a terrific person.”

A Los Angeles native, Anderson spent 15 of his 17 MLB seasons with the Angels after being drafted in 1990. He became the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, hits, RBIs, doubles, total bases, extra-base hits and grand slams. Over his career, he recorded 2,529 hits and 287 home runs. He earned All-Star selections in 2002, 2003 and 2005, and won back-to-back Silver Slugger awards in 2002 and 2003.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After retiring in 2011, Anderson remained connected to the Angels as a broadcaster. Looking back on his career, he expressed gratitude for his time in the game. “It was truly a privilege to play this wonderful game.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON