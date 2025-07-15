Garrett Wilson contract details: How much is NY Jets star earning and is he the top-paid WR in NFL?

New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed a landmark four-year, $130 million contract extension with $90 million guaranteed
New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed a landmark four-year, $130 million contract extension with $90 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday. This makes a massive deal for the WR, who joined the Jets in 2022 and has not missed a game since. He is 51 out of 51. The 24-year-old will now be under contract through 2030.
Garrett Wilson contract details
The extension is worth $130 million over four years, keeping Wilson with the Jets through the 2030 season.
Annual Average Value (AAV): At $32.5 million per year, Wilson’s deal sets an NFL record for a wide receiver after only three seasons.
Guaranteed money: Out of his $130 million, $90 million is fully guaranteed, one of the highest for a receiver. The contract includes performance incentives and escalators, potentially increasing its value, though specific bonus details remain undisclosed.
Is Garrett Wilson the top-paid wide receiver in the NFL currently?
Wilson’s $32.5 million AAV makes him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Ja'Marr Chase, who signed a four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, is the highest-paid WR currently. Justin Jefferson is next at $35 million.
Ja’Marr Chase: $40.25M
Justin Jefferson: $35M
CeeDee Lamb: $34M
DK Metcalf: $33M
Garrett Wilson: $32.5M
A.J. Brown: $32M
Wilson’s role
The 24-year-old, drafted 10th overall in 2022 from Ohio State, led the Jets with 1,042 yards and 7 TDs in 2024, despite quarterback instability. Wilson is one of just five players in NFL history to record 1,000+ receiving yards and 80+ receptions in each of his first three seasons.