Garrett Wilson contract details: How much is NY Jets star earning and is he the top-paid WR in NFL?

New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed a landmark four-year, $130 million contract extension with $90 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday. This makes a massive deal for the WR, who joined the Jets in 2022 and has not missed a game since. He is 51 out of 51. The 24-year-old will now be under contract through 2030. New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson answers questions during a news conference at NFL football practice(AP)

Garrett Wilson contract details

The extension is worth $130 million over four years, keeping Wilson with the Jets through the 2030 season.

Annual Average Value (AAV): At $32.5 million per year, Wilson’s deal sets an NFL record for a wide receiver after only three seasons.

Guaranteed money: Out of his $130 million, $90 million is fully guaranteed, one of the highest for a receiver. The contract includes performance incentives and escalators, potentially increasing its value, though specific bonus details remain undisclosed.

Is Garrett Wilson the top-paid wide receiver in the NFL currently?

Wilson’s $32.5 million AAV makes him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Ja'Marr Chase, who signed a four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, is the highest-paid WR currently. Justin Jefferson is next at $35 million.

Ja’Marr Chase: $40.25M

Justin Jefferson: $35M

CeeDee Lamb: $34M

DK Metcalf: $33M

Garrett Wilson: $32.5M

A.J. Brown: $32M

Wilson’s role

The 24-year-old, drafted 10th overall in 2022 from Ohio State, led the Jets with 1,042 yards and 7 TDs in 2024, despite quarterback instability. Wilson is one of just five players in NFL history to record 1,000+ receiving yards and 80+ receptions in each of his first three seasons.