Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Garrett Wilson contract details: How much is NY Jets star earning and is he the top-paid WR in NFL?

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 02:16 AM IST

New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed a landmark four-year, $130 million contract extension with $90 million guaranteed

New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed a landmark four-year, $130 million contract extension with $90 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday. This makes a massive deal for the WR, who joined the Jets in 2022 and has not missed a game since. He is 51 out of 51. The 24-year-old will now be under contract through 2030. 

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson answers questions during a news conference at NFL football practice(AP)
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson answers questions during a news conference at NFL football practice(AP)

Garrett Wilson contract details

The extension is worth $130 million over four years, keeping Wilson with the Jets through the 2030 season. 

Annual Average Value (AAV): At $32.5 million per year, Wilson’s deal sets an NFL record for a wide receiver after only three seasons. 

Guaranteed money: Out of his $130 million, $90 million is fully guaranteed, one of the highest for a receiver. The contract includes performance incentives and escalators, potentially increasing its value, though specific bonus details remain undisclosed. 

Is Garrett Wilson the top-paid wide receiver in the NFL currently?

Wilson’s $32.5 million AAV makes him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Ja'Marr Chase, who signed a four-year, $161 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, is the highest-paid WR currently. Justin Jefferson is next at $35 million. 

Ja’Marr Chase: $40.25M

Justin Jefferson: $35M

CeeDee Lamb: $34M

DK Metcalf: $33M

Garrett Wilson: $32.5M

A.J. Brown: $32M

Wilson’s role

The 24-year-old, drafted 10th overall in 2022 from Ohio State, led the Jets with 1,042 yards and 7 TDs in 2024, despite quarterback instability. Wilson is one of just five players in NFL history to record 1,000+ receiving yards and 80+ receptions in each of his first three seasons.

News / Sports / US Sports / Garrett Wilson contract details: How much is NY Jets star earning and is he the top-paid WR in NFL?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On