Geno Smith update: 911 call raises new allegations; details of what ‘ex-girlfriend’ told police revealed

Geno Smith is under investigation by police in Davie, Florida, following allegations of battery made by a woman, reported ESPN citing confirmation from authorities. The development came just one day after officials had indicated that the matter had been closed.

Geno Smith has not publicly addressed the allegations, while the New York Jets have declined to comment on the matter. (AP)

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Police were dispatched to the New York Jets quarterback’s residence in Davie, Florida, on Sunday afternoon after a woman who identified herself as his former girlfriend called 911 and accused him of assaulting her.

What the woman said on 911 call

According to police audio obtained by The California Post, the woman contacted emergency services alleging that Smith had physically attacked her. During the call, she identified herself as the quarterback’s ex-girlfriend and claimed the incident occurred at a home in Davie.

“My ex-boyfriend just beat me up,” she said while crying during the 911 call.

The caller told dispatchers that the alleged incident had occurred roughly an hour before she contacted 911.

She further claimed that surveillance cameras at the residence may have recorded what happened, though she speculated that “he probably deleted all the footage.” Despite the allegations, the woman told authorities that she did not require medical treatment.

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"We were informed [Monday] evening that, during review, it was determined that this case is being further investigated by detectives. It is active and we cannot release any additional information at this time,” a police spokesperson told ESPN.

In the Instagram video that circulated online, the woman also attached a caption accusing Smith of assault and making additional claims about his role as a parent. Those allegations remain unverified, and no evidence supporting them has been publicly presented.

Smith silent, but someone else has responded

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As of now, Geno Smith has not publicly addressed the allegations, while the New York Jets have declined to comment on the matter.

On Sunday night, however, the mother of Smith’s 6-year-old son publicly defended the quarterback in an Instagram Story.

She rejected the accusations regarding his parenting, writing that Smith “is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son.”

“Let's kill that narrative. Don't get on the internet bringing my son into your web of dysfunction,” she added.

Also read: Who is Geno Smith’s baby mama? What we know about ‘Kristen’ as Jets star accused of assault

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Smith previously spent four seasons with the Jets from 2013 to 2016 before returning to the franchise in a March trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shortly after the move, the 35-year-old was named New York's starting quarterback for the 2026 season.