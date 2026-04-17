Giannis-Miami Heat trade talks take huge blow after latest Ja Morant news; Grizzlies make decision

The Miami Heat may be forced to rethink their offseason strategy, with new developments around Ja Morant potentially shifting focus away from a blockbuster move for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Erik Spoelstra and co had been linked to the Greek Freak as a marquee target, but the cost, and concerns around his durability after years of deep playoff runs, make that pursuit increasingly risky. Now, Morant is emerging as a more attainable. However, things are complicated anyway.

Memphis signals end of Morant era

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on from the bench during the second half of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies (Getty Images via AFP)

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After years of building around Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies appear ready to move on. The 26-year-old's tenure unraveled following a turbulent season marked by injuries, declining production and internal friction. Reports indicate the front office attempted to trade Morant at the February deadline, but talks failed to produce a deal.

Read More: Ja Morant landing spots: NBA insider shares 4 options for Grizzlies trade; Kings reveal key condition

However, it was reported on Thursday that Morant has already informed his teammates that he will not play in Memphis anymore.

Kings set key condition for potential move

The Sacramento Kings remain one of the most closely linked teams, though their interest comes with a major caveat.

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{{^usCountry}} “The star-starved Sacramento Kings even asked the Grizzlies to incentivize the deal by including first-round draft compensation with Morant, sources said,” ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported. “That quickly ended those talks between the teams. Sources familiar with the Kings’ thinking say that Sacramento could circle back to Morant if it does not land a lead guard with its lottery pick in the draft.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The star-starved Sacramento Kings even asked the Grizzlies to incentivize the deal by including first-round draft compensation with Morant, sources said,” ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported. “That quickly ended those talks between the teams. Sources familiar with the Kings’ thinking say that Sacramento could circle back to Morant if it does not land a lead guard with its lottery pick in the draft.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Several executives from other teams polled by ESPN believe the Grizzlies should have better luck finding a destination for Morant this summer, with the caveat that Memphis shouldn’t expect to get much value in return,” MacMahon added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Several executives from other teams polled by ESPN believe the Grizzlies should have better luck finding a destination for Morant this summer, with the caveat that Memphis shouldn’t expect to get much value in return,” MacMahon added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: LaMelo Ball warned about suspension amid Bam Adebayo trip row; ‘not going to be tolerated’ Locker room tensions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: LaMelo Ball warned about suspension amid Bam Adebayo trip row; ‘not going to be tolerated’ Locker room tensions {{/usCountry}}

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Behind the scenes, Morant’s relationship with the organization has deteriorated. The team’s decision to suspend him after a locker room incident with head coach Tuomas Iisalo was widely viewed as a sign the franchise had chosen its leadership over its star player. Reports also suggest Morant has struggled to move past that moment.

Injury setbacks

Morant’s on-court struggles have compounded the situation. A UCL sprain sidelined him from January onward, raising further doubts about his long-term durability and role as a franchise centerpiece.

Miami Heat rumors

Meanwhile, for Miami, the implications of a Ja Morant signing could be massive.

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019, the franchise is under pressure to make a major move. While Giannis remains the dream acquisition, Morant’s availability could present a more realistic path to acquiring a star.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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