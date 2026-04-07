Will Ja Morant leave Memphis Grizzles this summer? $3.5 million mansion sale fuels speculations

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently listed his mansion in Memphis, Tennessee for sale with a price tag of whooping $3.5 million.

Morant stayed put at Grizzlies this season despite trade rumors, but he has now entered the final year of his three-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. Given that there is no movement around Morant potentially getting a new deal, many interpreted the house listing as preparation for a future move away.

What To Know About Ja Morant's Mansion The Grizzlies point guard officially put his Tennessee home on the market this week. The iconic mansion is located in Eads, Tennessee, around 25 miles from downtown Memphis. According to local news outlet Commercial Appeal, the house has been listed with Keller Williams Realty- an Austin, Texas-based Pan-American reality firm.

The mansion is owned by Mountain Brook Cove Land Trust, Ja Morant's trust. According to the Commercial Appeal, the listed mansion is the second the company holds in the Eads neighborhood.

Shelby County property records show that Morant purchased the home currently listed for sale in 2022, a year before he moved to the Grizzlies. The other home was bought in 2019.

Morant is originally from Dalzell, South Carolina.

Will Ja Morant Leave Memphis Next Season? Morant signed a massive $197 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2023. Once a key figure of the roster, the 26-year-old's relationship with the team and the coaching staff have become tense over various on and off-court incidents.

Reports suggest that the Grizzlies are keen to move on from Morant in the upcoming season. It is a decision that they have reportedly long mulled but held off on moving on it despite all the controversies surrounding Morant. But with his contract expiring, Memphis is expected to start a total rebuild, which started with the trade of Jaren Jackson Junior to the Utah Jazz.

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Many fans believe he is sending a message to the team by selling home that his time in Tennessee is most likely over. Despite no official confirmation, the Grizzles are widely expected to trade their star player in the upcoming summer break.