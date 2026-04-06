Terrell Owens blasts Stephen A. Smith as a 'clown' over LeBron James' Memphis comments

Terrell Owens has sharply criticized ESPN host Stephen A. Smith following a heated debate sparked by LeBron James’ recent remarks about the city of Memphis.

The controversy The controversy began when LeBron James appeared on the “Bob Does Sports” YouTube show during a casual golf outing. The Lakers superstar joked that he does not enjoy playing in Memphis at this stage of his career due to issues like poor hotel options. He suggested the Memphis Grizzlies should consider relocating to Nashville and lightheartedly referenced possibly “pulling an Eli Manning” in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Stephen A. Smith responds Stephen A. Smith responded on ESPN the next day, pushing back against LeBron’s comments. Smith emphasized the serious needs of Memphis and criticized the context of LeBron’s remarks.

"I wasn’t dressed in shorts, lolligagging on the golf course with a bunch of peeps that don’t look anything like the folks that reside in Memphis. That’s where it was foul… I spoke about what this city needs in order to look out for the vast majority of its citizens who happen to be Black and are living there. I did it right here, on the mic with the cameras rolling. Dead serious as hell," he said.

Terrell Owens quickly fired back on his Instagram Story with a strong personal attack: "told y’all this n— was a clown and ain’t about."

Owens has a long history of public disagreements with Smith, and he has previously accused the commentator of pushing narratives for television ratings rather than genuine concern.