Ja Morant landing spots: NBA insider shares 4 options for Grizzlies trade; Kings reveal key condition

Ja Morant is back in the headlines. The Grizzlies star reportedly informed his teammates and other players that he is not playing for Memphis anymore. ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Michael C Wright further revealed on Thursday that the 26-year-old still 'hasn't gotten over his suspension', and felt ‘alienated by teammates’. However, there is a $197 million contract, running through 2027, that has to be dealt with. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court before an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (AP)

Ja Morant landing spots As potential trade rumors go around NBA circles, insiders have revealed four realistic landing spots for Morant. Jake Weinbach tweeted that the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets could be in play.

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“I would list the Kings, Bucks, Heat, and Nets as reasonable landing spots for Ja Morant this summer with more teams potentially entering the mix based on playoff results," he noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Kings’ interest hinges on one major factor Among those teams, Sacramento’s approach appears the most conditional. The Kings are reportedly expected to prioritize the 2026 NBA Draft, targeting a young lead guard. Only if they fail to secure a top prospect are they likely to seriously revisit a move for Morant.

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League insiders suggest this wait-and-see strategy is tied to both roster construction and financial flexibility, with Morant’s long-term contract and injury history adding layers of risk.

According to MacMahon and Wright, Memphis has already quietly explored trade scenarios. The front office, led by GM Zach Kleiman, reportedly engaged in discussions with teams, including Sacramento, but no deal materialized before the deadline.

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Tensions in Memphis fuel uncertainty Behind the scenes, Morant’s relationship with Memphis appears strained following a suspension and internal fallout.

“Morant still hasn’t gotten over the suspension, multiple league sources said, because he felt alienated by teammates, who were told to leave the star guard alone so he could work through the issues that had led to the suspension. In the aftermath, Morant told players around the league and some of his former coaches that he isn’t playing for Memphis anymore, sources said,” the ESPN writers stated.

His decision to skip the team’s exit interview and signs of distancing from teammates have only added to speculation about an eventual split.