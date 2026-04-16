Gronk teases Travis Kelce–Taylor Swift wedding plans; ‘energy on dance floor’

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski has added fresh intrigue to the rumored wedding of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, teasing the kind of high-energy celebration fans can expect. As the Taylor Swift andTravis Kelce’s wedding is approaching, the speculations around the guest lists are taking place. Gronkowski, when asked a question about his invitation, played coy. However, he might have revealed more about the ‘vibe’ of the wedding. Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski recently spoke about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding (Getty Images via AFP)

Is Rob Gronkowski invited? In an interview with PageSix, he teased that he would bring his energy to the dance floor. He spoke to the outlet while promoting the 2026 Gronk Beach Presented by DoorDash event. About his invite to the wedding, he remained tight lipped,” I may or may not be invited to the wedding.”

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However, he teased that if he had been invited he would be “bringing Gronk Beach energy” to the reception. “There’s no doubt about that, so he may want to invite me because I bring the juice … to the dance floor,” he said.

The two met at the Gronk beach The reference was to when Kelce famously attended Gronk Beach in 2022, where two engaged in a friendly dance face off. The star spoke about the groom Kelce, ”Travis Kelce is always invited to Gronk Beach … That’s where we first kind of officially met, like, truly officially met was at the first Gronk Beach in Las Vegas” . The player also reminisced about his reunion with Kelsey after the two met in Vegas.

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Gronk’s comment however suggests that the vibe for the wedding will be full of energy from people close to the couple. He also confirmed that the NDA culture for the upcoming wedding is “very real”. Gronk also leaned into the NFL vs Pop comment suggesting that the guests will be a mix of people from both the industries. . His comments align with broader reports hinting at a star-studded event blending entertainment, music, and sports personalities.

Amid the speculations, the ‘Traylor” wedding remains one of the most anticipated weddings of the year. Each and every upcoming detail, whether confirmed or not, is deemed to attain widespread attention.