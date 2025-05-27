Rob Gronkowski NFL earnings: How much did the legendary tight end make?

Rob Gronkowski is the first name anyone watching the NFL would take if asked to name the most dominant tight end. While Travis Kelce might come close, there was no one better at the position when Gronk was in his prime. Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski's earnings were substantial as a player(Getty Images via AFP)

Rob Gronkowski won four Super Bowl titles during his 11-year career and was instrumental in all of them. Due to his dominant career, he earned a lot of money while playing in the NFL.

Rob Gronkowski’s NFL earnings are still a matter of great curiosity among the fans, even three years after the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star retired. It is more so because of his self-confessed spending habits. So, how much did the legendary tight end earn in the league?

Rob Gronkowski's NFL earnings

According to multiple reports, Rob Gronkowski's NFL earnings totalled $70.63 million in his 11-year career in the league. While many players have started making close to that amount in a year now, most of them are quarterbacks. The tight end position isn't as glamorous as a signal caller, but Gronkowski made it look so cool and pivotal.

Starting in 2010, Gronkowski received a signing bonus of $1.76 million and a base bonus of $320,000. He also earned a $30,000 workout bonus and $800,000 in incentives in 2011. The amount kept on rising as his career progressed, with his final year with the New England Patriots earning him a total of $8.86 million in 2018.

Gronkowski came back out of retirement in 2020 to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who paid him $17.25 million in his two years there. The total amount in 11 seasons comes out at $70.63 million, according to Sportstrac.

Fans were left in shock when Rob Gronkowski revealed that he never even touched his earnings from the NFL till he retired from the game. Instead, the legendary player lives off whatever he made as part of endorsement deals. But it shouldn't be a s