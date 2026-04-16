Why LIV Golf is shutting down. Insiders share positive update amid scary rumors

LIV Golf is facing an uncertain future. On Wednesday, rumors of a potential shutdown of the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed league surfaced, just ahead of the Mexico City event. However, players and insiders have shared a positive update, giving fans hope. Charles Howell III, of Crushers GC, hits from the ninth tee during the final round of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City (AP)

Players address LIV Golf rumors Sergio Garcia addressed the speculation, insisting there has been no communication from league leadership indicating trouble.

"No, honestly, we haven't heard anything other than what Yasir [Al-Rumayyan] already told us at the beginning of the year, that he is behind us," Garcia said in Mexico City. "And well, honestly, you know how these rumors are. There are always a lot of them and I can’t tell you anything more than what we already know."

Garcia also reiterated confidence in long-term backing from the league’s financial backers.

"That is not what Yasir told us at the beginning of the year, that he is behind us, that they have a project of many years," said Garcia, translated from Spanish.

Emergency meeting fuels uncertainty The fresh wave of speculation was triggered by reports that executives tied to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund were called to New York for an emergency summit.

According to the Financial Times, the fund - LIV Golf’s primary financial backer - may be considering withdrawing support, with a potential announcement expected imminently.

The PIF has invested more than $5 billion into the breakaway league since its launch in 2022, underwriting massive signing bonuses and prize pools to attract top talent.

Positive signs Despite the swirling rumors, LIV Golf’s operations appear to be continuing as scheduled.

Players are currently in Mexico City preparing for the sixth event of the 2026 season, which begins Thursday. The league has continued posting interviews, tee times and promotional content on social media, signaling business as usual.

Following the Mexico event, nine tournaments remain on the calendar for the league’s fourth season.

Why LIV Golf might be shutting down Since its inception, LIV Golf has recruited high-profile players including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson through lucrative deals.

However, the league has struggled to maintain momentum. Television ratings have remained underwhelming, and it has failed to secure major new signings in recent months.

Compounding concerns, several prominent players, including Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, have reportedly moved back toward the PGA Tour.

Uncertain future despite player confidence While players continue to project confidence publicly, the uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf’s financial backing has cast a shadow over its long-term viability.

(With Reuters inputs)