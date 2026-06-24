Giannis trade: Bucks insider shares unseen chats revealing Greek star's true character; ‘hope we remain friends’

The months-long speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo finally came to an end late Monday as the Miami Heat beat out the Boston Celtics to secure the services of the 31-year-old superstar in one of the biggest trades of the offseason.

As Giannis Antetokounmpo moves on after 13 seasons with the Bucks, his legacy extends far beyond his accomplishments on the court. (REUTERS)

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Antetokounmpo transformed the fortunes of the Milwaukee Bucks, helping restore the franchise to championship contention and leading it to its first NBA title in 50 years.

In doing so, he cemented his legacy as arguably the most influential player in franchise history.

Now, as the 31-year-old moves on after 13 seasons with the Bucks, his legacy extends far beyond his accomplishments on the court.

Insider reveals Giannis' true character

What made him truly stand out was his character, humility, and the respect he consistently showed those around him. qualities that are recently highlighted through a revealing account from a Bucks insider.

Nathan Marzion, who closely covers and follows the Bucks for years, recently shared a series of screenshots highlighting his interactions with the Greek star over time.

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{{^usCountry}} “Nicest athlete ever btw. Some of his past interactions with me,” he tweeted on X alongside four screenshots showcasing various conversations and social media exchanges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nicest athlete ever btw. Some of his past interactions with me,” he tweeted on X alongside four screenshots showcasing various conversations and social media exchanges. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the screenshots, dating back to 2019, offered a glimpse into Antetokounmpo’s thoughtful nature, showing how he pays attention to even minor details and is willing to personally reach out to clarify things when needed.

“Hey I want you to know that I’m going to unfollow you for brand purposes. I hope we still remain friends,” he had written in an Instagram DM to Marzion.

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In another exchange, Marzion had sent a message expressing his appreciation for the Greek star. He had responded warmly, replying with heart emojis, folded hands, and a simple message that read, “Thank you Nathan.”

Also read: Will Norman Powell take a pay cut after Giannis trade? Ex-NBA stars weigh in amid Miami Heat roster chaos

Other screenshots showed a notification showing that he had followed Nathan on social media. Another exchange featured him personally thanking Nathan for his continued support.

Giannis-Bucks story ends

While Antetokounmpo never officially asked out of Milwaukee, questions about his long-term future with the franchise had been circulating for quite some time.

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The 10-time All-Star delivered a championship to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, but the team's success has steadily faded in the years since.

Milwaukee managed to get past the opening round of the playoffs only once following that title run, and its 2025-26 campaign ended on a sour note as the Bucks failed to qualify for the postseason altogether.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo shares emotional statement amid trade deadline and Celtics rumors; ‘trust you…’

The Bucks originally selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.