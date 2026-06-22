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Giannis to Heat trade heats up with insider's ‘coming soon’ report amid rumors of new 3-team deal

Rumors say Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade talks are in the "red zone," with a Heat-Bucks-Pistons deal possible. Lakers could be out of the deal now.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 01:26 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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A potential trade for the "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Milwaukee has been dominating headlines for the past few days.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is seen during the Monaco Grand Prix on June 7.(REUTERS)

It was reported Saturday the Giannis deal could involve five-teams after initial reports claimed that Miami Heat are on the driving seat to land Giannis, with Celtic in hot-pursuit. NBA reporter Evan Sidrey said that the Los Angeles Lakers, the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets could also be involved in the trade from Bucks to the Heat.

“Detroit has an interest in Tyler Herro, while Los Angeles recently inquired about what it would take for Kel’el Ware. A Giannis to Miami deal could involve five teams,” he wrote.

But recent rumors suggest that the structure of the potential deal has changed significantly. It will no longer involve the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets and will be a three-team deal instead, rumors on the deal claimed.

However, as of now, NBA Insiders have not confirmed a deal. The situation is still developing.

Also read; Who is Kendrick Perkins? Former NBA champion named Jackson State basketball general manager

Deal Insider Gives Big Update

Evan Sidrey, who initially reported the potential five-team trade for Giannis, claimed that the negotiations are in the "red zone" because of the NBA draft and an announcement could be coming soon. Sidrey claimed that "Bucks and Heat are putting the finishing touches" on the deal.

"The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes will soon be coming to an end with trade negotiations described to me as 'in the red zone' with the draft just over 48 hours away," Sidrey wrote.

"The Bucks and Heat are putting the finishing touches on a blockbuster featuring multiple facilitating teams."

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the 2025-26 season with 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game across 67 games played.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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