Gus Malzahn salary: How much does FSU football's offensive coordinator earn?

Florida State coach Mike Norvell and the program made some massive moves before the college season this year. After firing both offensive and defensive coordinators before the 2024 season, Norvell hired former Auburn and UCF head coach Gus Malzahn to run the offense and Tony White from Nebraska as defensive coordinator. Gus Malzahn, offensive coordinator of the Florida State Seminole,s watches before a football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide (Getty Images via AFP)

It was Malzahn's arrival that fans were excited about. The 59-year-old coached Auburn to the national title game, where the Tigers lost to FSU to cap the 2013 season, and must fix an offense that ranked among the nation's worst (270.3 yards, 15.4 points per game).

“We’ve experienced the highest of highs, and we’ve also found ourselves in a valley," Norvell said. "We’ve faced some disappointments. But every part of it has come back to our response. This team and this season that’s ahead, I’ve got great expectations.”

Who is Gus Malzahn?

Malzahn and Norvell’s paths first crossed at Tulsa in 2007-08, where Norvell served as a graduate assistant and Malzahn held the role of co-offensive coordinator. Their shared history laid the groundwork for this reunion. Malzahn brings extensive experience against FSU’s Week 1 foe, having coached Auburn from 2013-20, where he posted a 3-5 record against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.

His tenure included a memorable 2014 BCS national championship game loss to Jameis Winston’s Seminoles (34-31) and a 2010 national title as Auburn’s offensive coordinator, also defeating Alabama.

Head Coaching Record

Malzahn’s head coaching tenure spans 167 games with a 105-62 record:

2012 (Arkansas State): 9-3

2013 (Auburn): 12-2

2014 (Auburn): 8-5

2015 (Auburn): 7-6

2016 (Auburn): 8-5

2017 (Auburn): 10-4

2018 (Auburn): 8-5

2019 (Auburn): 9-4

2020 (Auburn): 6-5

2021 (UCF): 9-4

2022 (UCF): 9-5

2023 (UCF): 6-7

2024 (UCF): 4-8

How much does Gus Malzahn earn?

Malzahn is on a three-year contract with FSU. USA Today cited records to report that the contract was agreed in November 2024 and runs until February 28, 2028.

According to reports, his FSU salary is at $1.5 million for the first year (November 2024 to February 2026), increasing to $2 million for the second year, and $2.5 million in the third and final year (ending February 2028). He reportedly earned $5 million/year at UCF.