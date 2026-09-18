Haley, Matt Kalil's ex-wife, shares scathing post after ex-NFL player's lawsuit over penis size comments dismissed

Model and content creator Haley Baylee has shared a cryptic post after a court dismissed the lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, former NFL offensive tackle Matt Kalil. Matt filed the lawsuit against her over comments she made about their marriage and sex life.

A judge has dismissed former NFL player Matt Kalil's lawsuit against influencer Haley Kalil over comments Haley made about her former marriage and sex life. (X/@PopBase, @AroundTheNFL)

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A judge decided on Thursday that Baylee's comments were protected because she was discussing her personal experiences, including her marriage and divorce. These were issues the court determined to be of genuine public interest.

Haley, 34, expressed relief over the dismissal. She told TMZ that she was “so relieved this is over” and that she hoped the decision would inspire more women to talk freely about their own experiences.

Her lawyer, Matthew Bialick, stated that they were "very pleased" with the court's decision to dismiss all the charges against her.

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Haley's Instagram post

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{{^usCountry}} Shortly after the ruling, Haley shared an Instagram montage featuring photos from her teen years through her modeling career to now, showing her glow-up over the years. The post was captioned, “It's been a long journey here.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly after the ruling, Haley shared an Instagram montage featuring photos from her teen years through her modeling career to now, showing her glow-up over the years. The post was captioned, “It's been a long journey here.” {{/usCountry}}

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The video montage was set to the song “Obsessica” by Malcolm Todd. The song is currently a hit social media trend where influencers show transformation over the years.

The montage ended on a picture of her in a black dress, much like the famous revenge black dress, which synced with the swell of “Rebecca” in the lyrics.

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The Matt Kalil lawsuit

According to court filings cited by TMZ, Matt Kalil sued Haley after she discussed her seven-year-long marriage to Kalil during a November 2025 livestream. The influencer discussed her past sex life, claiming intercourse with her former husband was painful enough to leave her in tears. She described his penis as being like “two Coke cans, maybe even a third.”

She also claimed that it contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

Matt alleged the comments invaded his privacy and damaged his reputation after he had intentionally stayed out of the public spotlight following his NFL retirement. He further alleged that Baylee profited from the increased publicity generated by the livestream. He also claimed his current wife, Keilani Asmus, received disturbing messages after the remarks gained attention.

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Haley's response

Haley denied identifying Matt by name during the livestream. Her attorneys argued that she spoke only about her own experiences, body and marriage.

They also maintained that both parties are public figures, hence making discussion of the marriage a matter of public interest. The court ultimately agreed with Haley's position and dismissed all counts against her, according to TMZ.

“I never wanted to be in a courtroom discussing matters of my own life,” Haley told TMZ.

Haley's attorney, Matthew Bialick, welcomed the decision, saying, “The Court found that Haley was speaking about her body, her life, and her marriage.”

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He added that Haley was discussing “the trauma she went through and what led to her divorce.” He added, “No woman should need her ex-husband's permission to tell the story of her own marriage.”