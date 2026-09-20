How long has Lane Kiffin been sober? LSU coach’s story of overcoming alcoholism

Lane Kiffin had built a reputation as one of college football’s prominent coaches, but away from the spotlight, he was dealing with a personal struggle with alcohol. Eventually, he realized he needed to make a change and stepped away from drinking

How long Lane Kiffin has been sober?

Lane Kiffin dealt a personal struggle with alcohol. (Getty Images via AFP)

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He then embarked on a path to sobriety, a journey that has now stretched beyond five years.

On January 30, Kiffin looked back on the moment that set him on a different path as he celebrated five years of sobriety. He shared the milestone on X, using the occasion to encourage others who may be struggling with something holding them back.

Deep Dive What moment marked Lane Kiffin's decision to pursue sobriety? Lane Kiffin celebrated five years of sobriety on January 30, reflecting on the moment that changed his life when he decided to stop drinking. Why did Lane Kiffin choose to leave Ole Miss for LSU? Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU after being offered a substantial contract. He believed he had accomplished much at Ole Miss and was motivated by the challenge and expectations at LSU. How has Lane Kiffin's sobriety journey impacted his coaching? Kiffin's journey to sobriety has inspired him to encourage others facing struggles, suggesting that overcoming personal challenges can enhance one's ability to lead and succeed.

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{{^usCountry}} "Welp, 5 years ago today, I made a decision that would change my life and many others around me. I want to say to anyone that has something holding you back from being the best version of yourself—you CAN do it!! It won't be easy AT ALL, but I promise you it will be worth it. 💙♥️." Kiffin tweeted. What prompted Kiffin’s sobriety? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Welp, 5 years ago today, I made a decision that would change my life and many others around me. I want to say to anyone that has something holding you back from being the best version of yourself—you CAN do it!! It won't be easy AT ALL, but I promise you it will be worth it. 💙♥️." Kiffin tweeted. What prompted Kiffin’s sobriety? {{/usCountry}}

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His decision followed a bowl game in early 2021, when Kiffin came across a photograph of himself and barely recognized the person he saw. He felt he was out of shape and took the moment as a reason to reassess his lifestyle.

Also read | Why did Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss Rebels? Former coach booed in Oxford as he returns with LSU

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Kiffin initially approached the change as a health reset, removing alcohol and junk food from his routine. As he began to feel better physically and noticed the mental fog clearing, he came to appreciate the difference that staying away from alcohol made.

What started as a temporary cleanse eventually became a permanent lifestyle change, with Kiffin choosing to give up drinking and continue his sobriety journey.

The 51-year-old coach began looking more closely at his life away from football and realized that being successful as a coach did not necessarily mean he was showing up as the person he wanted to be for his children or players. That realization convinced him that a change was necessary.

Kiffin's new sober routine

Over the past five years, Kiffin has built a completely different routine around his sobriety.

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Rather than turning to alcohol to deal with the demands of coaching, he has embraced activities such as hot yoga and pickleball. His morning workouts have become an important part of his routine, helping him manage stress and stay focused throughout the day.

Family keeps Kiffin grounded

His family has also played a central role in keeping him grounded. His daughter, Landry, even gave him a framed gift featuring his AA chip to commemorate his progress.

Also read | Lane Kiffin’s ex-Ole Miss disciple sends stern message ahead of LSU coach’s return in SEC showdown: ‘He’s preached…’

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Kiffin has acknowledged that he once relied on alcohol as a way to switch off from the pressures of coaching, but giving it up has allowed him to be more present for his children. For him, that has become the most meaningful part of his sobriety.