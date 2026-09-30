How long is Brock Faber out for? How the Minnesota Wild defenseman suffered skull fracture; latest injury update

Minnesota Wild are set to open the season without one of their key young defensemen after Brock Faber sustained a serious and uncommon injury.

Minnesota GM gives latest update

Brock Faber sustained the skull fracture during Minnesota's preseason finale against the Dallas Stars. (AP Photo)

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The 24-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday to repair a fractured skull, with general manager Bill Guerin confirming the procedure on Tuesday.

"He just had a serious ​surgery and an injury, so we're just gonna update you ‌guys when the time's right," Guerin said in a media interaction.

Guerin said Faber is doing well following the surgery, but emphasized that the organization will follow the medical team's guidance before making any decisions about his return.

"But he's doing well. He's doing really well, which is good news. And we'll just follow the doctors' leads," the Minnesota GM added.

Faber sustained the injury during Minnesota's preseason finale against the Dallas Stars.

How did Faber suffer skull fracture?

During the second period, a deflected shot from Dallas forward Sam Steel struck Faber near his left ear. He stayed down for a short time before getting up and making his way to the bench on his own.

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{{^usCountry}} The defenseman returned for the following shift and continued playing through the remainder of the period. However, the Wild ultimately took him to the hospital during the third period after the injury was further assessed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defenseman returned for the following shift and continued playing through the remainder of the period. However, the Wild ultimately took him to the hospital during the third period after the injury was further assessed. {{/usCountry}}

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Minnesota has since placed Faber on injured reserve retroactive to the date of the injury.

How long is Brock Faber out for?

The Wild have not provided a timetable for Faber's return following his skull fracture and surgery. Given the seriousness of the injury, his recovery will take priority over setting a potential return date.

Faber's condition will be monitored closely as he continues his recovery, with the team expected to provide more information when doctors determine that the timing is appropriate.

Faber's importance to Wild

Faber was selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft and established himself as a key member of Minnesota's defense during his first full NHL season in 2023-24. His absence would leave a significant gap on Minnesota's blue line.

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During the 2025-26 regular season, he recorded 15 goals and 36 assists for 51 points, while registering 173 shots, 148 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 80 games. He averaged 24:41 of ice time per game.

The Minnesota Wild young star also represented the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, helping Team USA win the gold medal.

With inputs from Reuters report.