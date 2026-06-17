How many people watched the NBA Finals? Knicks-Spurs series draws biggest audience since 1998

The 2026 NBA Finals ended with the New York Knicks winning their first NBA title in 53 years, but the action on the court was only part of the story. Millions of people tuned in across the United States to watch the championship series, making it the most-watched NBA Finals since 1998.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns leaves the court with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio. AP/PTI(AP06_14_2026_000084A)(AP)

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According to Nielsen Big Data + Panel figures released by the NBA, the five-game series between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs averaged 20.6 million viewers across ABC and ESPN, capping off the league’s biggest postseason audience in nearly three decades.

New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs series delivers huge television audience

The Knicks-Spurs matchup brought basketball fans to their screens in numbers not seen for years. The NBA said the 2026 Finals averaged 20.6 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, making it the most-watched Finals since 1998.

Interest reached its highest point during Game 5 on Saturday night. The game, which ended with the Knicks securing the championship, averaged 24.5 million viewers. As the final seconds ticked away and New York celebrated its long-awaited title, the audience climbed even higher. Nielsen data showed the broadcast peaked at 33 million viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET.

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{{^usCountry}} The NBA also reported that Game 5 became the most-watched Finals Game 5 since 1998. Beyond the Finals itself, the league said the entire 2026 postseason was its most-watched playoff run in 28 years across ABC, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, NBC and Peacock. Another notable figure was the Finals television share of 38.3, the highest ever recorded for the championship series on ABC and ESPN. Jalen Brunson and New York Knicks championship run drives record engagement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NBA also reported that Game 5 became the most-watched Finals Game 5 since 1998. Beyond the Finals itself, the league said the entire 2026 postseason was its most-watched playoff run in 28 years across ABC, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, NBC and Peacock. Another notable figure was the Finals television share of 38.3, the highest ever recorded for the championship series on ABC and ESPN. Jalen Brunson and New York Knicks championship run drives record engagement {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The attention was not limited to television. Fans followed the Finals heavily on social media throughout the series. According to NBA figures, the five-game matchup generated more than 15 billion social media views, the highest total ever for an NBA Finals. The league said that number is nearly three times higher than the previous record set in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attention was not limited to television. Fans followed the Finals heavily on social media throughout the series. According to NBA figures, the five-game matchup generated more than 15 billion social media views, the highest total ever for an NBA Finals. The league said that number is nearly three times higher than the previous record set in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Game 5 alone produced more than 4 billion views across social platforms, breaking the previous single-game record that had been established during Game 4. The postseason also featured eight games that crossed one billion views, another league record.

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The Knicks’ championship victory also created massive demand for team merchandise. The NBA said that within 24 hours of the title-clinching win, New York set an all-time Fanatics merchandise record for any championship team across all major sports.

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