How much salary could ESPN save after firing Ryan Clark, Tom Pelissero, Cam Newton and others? Here's an estimate

ESPN has begun another round of layoffs this week, with multiple reports indicating that several prominent on-air personalities are among those affected.

ESPN's summer layoffs have become a recurring trend in recent years as the network cuts costs. (X@Ben_ESPN)

According to reports from The Athletic, Front Office Sports and Awful Announcing, NFL analyst Ryan Clark, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero and veteran broadcaster Karl Ravech are among the high-profile names impacted. Bart Scott, Cam Newton and Charles Davis have also reportedly been let go or are expected to be included in the cuts.

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While ESPN has yet to publish an official list of employees affected, the reported departures have sparked questions about the financial impact of the move.

Also read: Ryan Clark shares ‘proof of life’ after ESPN firing, backs laid-off employees: ‘I know how you’re feeling…’

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{{^usCountry}} Here's a look at how much the network could potentially save in salary expenses following the latest wave of layoffs. List of major ESPN layoffs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a look at how much the network could potentially save in salary expenses following the latest wave of layoffs. List of major ESPN layoffs {{/usCountry}}

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As of the time of writing, the reported layoffs carried out on Monday and Tuesday have affected several well-known ESPN personalities. According to multiple reports, the list includes Ryan Clark, Tom Pelissero, Cam Newton, Karl Ravech, Charles Davis, David Lloyd, Bart Scott and Stephania Bell.

How much ESPN save approximately after layoffs?

Based on these reported and estimated figures, ESPN's latest round of layoffs could reduce the company's annual salary commitments by roughly $15 million to $16 million.

Also read: Why is ESPN firing Karl Ravech? Uproar erupts as network begins layoffs, ‘RIP, Classic Sportscenter’

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It is important to note that several of these salary figures are estimates based on their roles and social media posts because ESPN has not publicly disclosed the employees' contracts.

Reported and estimated salary of individuals

Among them, Ryan Clark was one of the first names reported to have been let go. His annual salary has been estimated at more than $2 million.

Karl Ravech's exact salary has never been publicly disclosed. However, considering his 33-year tenure with ESPN, it is reasonable to assume he was among the network's higher-paid broadcasters. Based on industry estimates and discussions on social media, his annual compensation is estimated at around $3 million.

Tom Pelissero's salary has also not been officially revealed. Given his standing as one of the NFL's leading insiders, an estimated annual salary of $1.5 million has been used for calculation purposes.

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Also read: Disney layoffs: Hundreds of jobs cut across Pixar, ESPN and National Geographic

Similarly, Cam Newton's ESPN earnings have never been made public. Based on his role and profile, his estimated annual salary is placed at approximately $2 million.

Bart Scott, meanwhile, was reportedly earning around $4.2 million annually.

David Lloyd's compensation has not been disclosed, so an estimated salary of $1 million has been used. Charles Davis' exact pay is also unknown, with his annual earnings estimated at around $2 million.

For injury analyst Stephania Bell, whose salary has likewise never been publicly confirmed, an estimated annual compensation of approximately $1 million has been factored in based on her role at the network.

ESPN’s layoff trend

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ESPN's summer layoffs have become a recurring trend in recent years as the network cuts costs while adapting to the streaming era, rising media rights fees and the decline of the traditional cable model.