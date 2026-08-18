How to get the Kernel Hearts Fernet skin for free in Fortnite: Epic Games Store step-by-step guide

If you follow Kernel Hearts, there’s good news: Fortnite players can unlock the Fernet skin through a special promotion, with an option to obtain it as part of a game purchase.

Epic Games previously teased the Kernel Hearts collaboration, but the crossover has now arrived as part of the Gaming Legends season. (X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Epic Games previously teased the Kernel Hearts collaboration, but the crossover has now arrived as part of the Gaming Legends season. Here’s what you need to know about getting the Fernet outfit in Fortnite.

How to Get Fernet for Free

The Fernet skin is available as a gift-with-purchase for players who pre-order or purchase Kernel Hearts through the Epic Games Store.

Step-by-step process

Follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Epic Games Store either through the app or your preferred web browser.

Step 2: Use the search bar to find Kernel Hearts.

Step 3: Open the game’s listing and purchase it for $19.99.

Step 4: After completing the purchase, the Fernet skin will be added to your Fortnite locker.

Also read | Breece Hall injury update: What happened to Jets RB and when will he return?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This allows you to claim the Kernel Hearts skin without using Fortnite V-Bucks or gift cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This allows you to claim the Kernel Hearts skin without using Fortnite V-Bucks or gift cards. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Important: Just make sure you purchase the game using the same Epic Games account connected to your Fortnite profile.

Fernet gets a glamorous redesign

The latest version of Fernet also features a more glamorous appearance. The updated design may have been intended to make the character blend more naturally with other crossover outfits, including the recently introduced Perlica skin.

You Can Also Buy Fernet in Fortnite

If Kernel Hearts isn’t your type of game, you can still get the Fernet skin without purchasing the title.

Also read | Why did WNBA subreddit block Sophie Cunningham's name? Reddit controversy explained

Step-by-step process to buy in Fortnite

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Much like the Phantom Blade Zero skin, Epic Games is scheduled to bring Fernet to the Fortnite Item Shop on September 26, 2026, at 8 PM ET. Players who prefer this option can obtain the outfit by following these steps:

Step 1: Launch Fortnite and open the Item Shop.

Step 2: Browse through the available sections until you find the Kernel Hearts Fernet skin, priced at 1,500 V-Bucks.

Step 3: Select the Kernel Hearts Fernet outfit.

Also read | What are the WNBA eligibility rules? Task Force fails to define ‘woman’ after Enes Kanter Freedom’s draft declaration

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Step 4: Press and hold the Purchase button to complete the transaction.

Step 5: Open your locker afterward to equip the newly acquired skin.