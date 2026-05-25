Indy 500 prize money: How much Felix Rosenqvist, David Malukas and Scott McLaughlin could win

Felix Rosenqvist won his first Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. He held off late charges from David Malukas and Scott McLaughlin to claim victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Malukas finished second for Team Penske. He continued his strong Indy 500 form after a podium finish in 2025. McLaughlin placed third. The result gave Team Penske two drivers on the podium.

2026 Indy 500 Top 3

Felix Rosenqvist, of Sweden, heads into the first turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

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1st: Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing)

2nd: David Malukas (Team Penske)

3rd: Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske)

Prize Money

The official prize money has not been released yet. Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar usually announce the full purse within 24 to 48 hours after the race.The 2026 purse is expected to set a new record.

Estimates put the total between $20.5 million and $22 million. That would top the $20.283 million record set in 2025.

If the estimates are correct, Rosenqvist could earn between $3.8 million and $4.2 million. That would rank among the biggest winner payouts in Indy 500 history.

For comparison, Alex Palou received $3,833,500 for winning in 2025. David Malukas earned $667,300 for second. Pato O’Ward took home $951,000 for third.

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{{^usCountry}} Rosenqvist is expected to receive the largest payday of his racing career once the official figures are released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rosenqvist is expected to receive the largest payday of his racing career once the official figures are released. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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