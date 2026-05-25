Indy 500 red flag update: Big weather warning at IMS; quick change in leaderboard

Indianapolis 500 was temporarily red-flagged after rain finally arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. At the time of writing this story, Scott Dixon led the leaderboard. The weather caution first came out after Will Power suffered a gearbox failure and spun into the Turn 1 pit-exit lane, triggering a yellow flag and a critical round of pit stops.

Alex Palou, driver of the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda pits during the NTT IndyCar Series 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During those stops, Dixon emerged ahead of teammate Alex Palou as teams scrambled to react before weather conditions worsened.

Shortly afterward, light rain and drizzle reached the speedway, forcing race officials to red-flag the event after 106 laps.

Because the field had already completed more than 101 laps, the race had officially reached the distance required to count as a completed Indy 500 if weather prevented a restart.

Quick restart after weather delay

The stoppage ultimately lasted only nine minutes. The red flag began at 4:26 PM local time before engines were refired at 4:35 PM. The race resumed after four additional caution laps, leaving roughly 90 laps remaining in the 200-lap event.

Had the race been called permanently, Dixon would have secured his second Indy 500 victory - 18 years after winning the race for the first time in 2008.

Indy 500 leaderboard under the red flag

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here was the running order when the race was stopped: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here was the running order when the race was stopped: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Scott Dixon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scott Dixon {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alex Palou {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alex Palou {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} David Malukas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} David Malukas {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Josef Newgarden {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Josef Newgarden {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Scott McLaughlin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scott McLaughlin {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pato O’Ward {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pato O’Ward {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Felix Rosenqvist {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Felix Rosenqvist {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Marcus Ericsson {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marcus Ericsson {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Conor Daly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Conor Daly {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Marcus Armstrong {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marcus Armstrong {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further back in the field were drivers including Helio Castroneves, Takuma Sato and Romain Grosjean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further back in the field were drivers including Helio Castroneves, Takuma Sato and Romain Grosjean. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several drivers were already out of the race before the rain delay, including Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Will Power. How IMS dries the track after rain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several drivers were already out of the race before the rain delay, including Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Will Power. How IMS dries the track after rain {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Drying the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway requires a massive operation involving trucks and high-powered track dryers constantly circling the circuit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drying the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway requires a massive operation involving trucks and high-powered track dryers constantly circling the circuit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The process can take around 90 minutes if sunshine appears quickly and humidity drops. But if cloudy and humid conditions remain, drying time can stretch to several hours. Indy 500 weather history {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The process can take around 90 minutes if sunshine appears quickly and humidity drops. But if cloudy and humid conditions remain, drying time can stretch to several hours. Indy 500 weather history {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Weather has impacted the Indy 500 numerous times throughout its history, with races shortened or postponed on 12 occasions.

Some of the most notable rain-affected editions include:

2007: Dario Franchitti won after 160 laps

1997: Arie Luyendyk claimed victory after the race was completed across three days

1986: Bobby Rahal won after delays pushed the race nearly a week back

1973: Gordon Johncock won a race interrupted by weather on three straight days

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON