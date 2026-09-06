Inter Miami vs Atlanta United weather delay: When will MLS clash restart at Nu Stadium? Latest rain update

Inter Miami’s scheduled clash with Atlanta United on Saturday evening was delayed by severe weather at Nu Stadium, with kickoff still on hold as of 7:55 p.m. ET.

Downpour delays Inter Miami game

Inter Miami’s scheduled clash with Atlanta United on Saturday evening was delayed by severe weather at Nu Stadium. (AP Photo)

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The match was originally set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, but persistent heavy rain disrupted the schedule. Jose Armando, who covers Inter Miami, provided updates from the stadium shortly before the planned kickoff, reporting that the downpour was creating problems for the newly installed turf.

He wrote on X, “First major test for the new turf, which is already showing a puddle in one of the small areas… We still don't know the start time. The forecast calls for rain at least until 9:50 p.m. ET.”

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{{^usCountry}} Per Armando posted another update around 7:45 pm ET, saying conditions had not improved, with heavy rain continuing alongside lightning activity near the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Per Armando posted another update around 7:45 pm ET, saying conditions had not improved, with heavy rain continuing alongside lightning activity near the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

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“A whole lot, but a whole lot of rain in Nu Stadium… Electrical activity continues in the surroundings of the stadium,” he tweeted.

Inter Miami also confirmed the delay on X, stating, “We are under a weather delay at Nu Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates.”

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Atlanta United similarly acknowledged the postponement, posting, “Kickoff at Inter Miami CF is currently delayed due to inclement weather… We will provide updates as we have them.”

When will the game start?

There was no official word on a revised kickoff time at that point.

Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald later provided another update at 8:12 pm ET, reporting that the match remained under a weather delay, with a tentative 9:05 pm ET kickoff dependent on lightning conditions.

Just a couple of minutes later, Armando reported a positive development, saying the lightning-related delay at Nu Stadium had been lifted.

“The lightning storm delay in Nu has ended… Atlanta's goalkeepers have already gone out to warm up…. Let's wait for an official start time," he tweeted.

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According to the latest update during the MLS live stream on Apple TV, the Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United match is officially scheduled to kick off at 9:05 pm ET.

Inter Miami also tweeted on X, “Teams are out for warmups and the new kickoff time is 9:05 PM ET.”

MLS weather protocol explained

Under MLS weather protocols, play must be halted whenever lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium.

A 30-minute safety timer then begins, requiring fans to move to covered areas. Any additional lightning strike within the designated radius restarts the countdown.

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If there is no further lightning or thunder for 30 minutes, spectators can return to their seats, while players are allowed a brief warmup before the match resumes.