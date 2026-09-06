LSU vs Clemson start time: When does game begin after rain delay? Baton Rouge weather radar
Lightning near Tiger Stadium delayed the highly anticipated LSU-Clemson season opener and Lane Kiffin’s debut as Tigers head coach.
Lightning around Tiger Stadium forced a weather delay before Saturday night’s marquee LSU vs Clemson season opener in Baton Rouge. The kick-off was scheduled at 6:30 pm CT (7:30 pm ET). However, one of the most anticipated games of Week 1 was halted under standard lightning safety protocols, according to On3.
Wilson Alexander of On3 later reported that players and staff returned to the field, and the projected kickoff was moved to 8:40 pm CT after officials monitored the weather.
The game marks Lane Kiffin’s debut as LSU head coach, adding even more attention to an opener that features two of college football’s biggest programs. ABC is broadcasting the nationally televised matchup.
Deep Dive
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Why was LSU vs Clemson delayed?
The delay was triggered by lightning near the Tiger Stadium. Hence, everyone on the field to leave until conditions met established safety guidelines. Stadium officials followed standard NCAA and venue protocols, which require play to remain suspended until a specified period passes without nearby lightning.
Weather forecasts had already warned that showers and thunderstorms were likely across the Baton Rouge area on Saturday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service forecast included a high chance of thunderstorms.
Death Valley was overrun with lightning and rain. Additionally, fans were seen searching inside Tiger Stadium for cover.
While fans waited inside and around the stadium, social media filled with updates from reporters covering the delay. A little after 7:30 pm, several media personnel noticed the sun emerging, which was a fairly good event.
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Latest LSU vs Clemson start time
As of the latest update, the projected kickoff is 8:40 pm CT, though officials indicated that the timing remained subject to weather conditions. Players returned to the field to continue warmups once the lightning threat eased.
The season opener carries significant weight for both programs.
For LSU, it marks the beginning of the Lane Kiffin era after the Tigers entered the season ranked No. 11. Clemson, meanwhile, opens its campaign looking to rebound after an unranked preseason, making the contest one of the marquee non-conference games of opening weekend.
The game has also drawn attention because of LSU’s offseason storyline involving players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, who were left off the roster amid an ongoing legal dispute over SEC eligibility rules.
Officials are expected to provide additional updates if weather conditions change again. Fans attending the game have been advised to continue following announcements from LSU Athletics and stadium personnel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More