Is Aaron Donald playing tonight vs Giants? Latest on Rams DT’s return to SoFi Stadium after two-year retirement

The Los Angeles Rams will host the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football, looking to bounce back after opening their 2026 campaign with a heavy loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Aaron Donald is expected to suit up for the first time this season. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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While the Rams will be without major offseason addition Myles Garrett, attention is also on the return of one of the biggest names in franchise history.

Is Aaron Donald playing tonight?

Aaron Donald is expected to suit up for the first time this season after coming out of retirement and rejoining Los Angeles.

The veteran defensive tackle said Friday that playing Monday night was the plan after he participated in 11-on-11 work as part of his preparation. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later provided further details on his expected workload.

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{{^usCountry}} "He is going to play tonight… Aaron Donald is probably going to play 20 to 30 snaps," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Donald’s NFL return comes after two years {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He is going to play tonight… Aaron Donald is probably going to play 20 to 30 snaps," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Donald’s NFL return comes after two years {{/usCountry}}

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When Donald steps onto the field at SoFi Stadium, he will be returning to an NFL game for the first time since his final appearance with the Rams.

Donald officially played his last NFL game on January 14, 2024, when Los Angeles faced the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round. He subsequently retired, ending a remarkable run with the franchise before deciding to return this season.

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His comeback comes at an important time for Los Angeles, particularly with Garrett unavailable because of his knee injury.

Rams could limit Donald’s workload

Although Donald is expected to play, Los Angeles is not necessarily planning to give him a full workload immediately. Rapoport reported that the defensive tackle could see approximately 20 to 30 snaps, while other reports have also pointed toward a managed rotation in his first game back.

That approach would allow the Rams to monitor Donald as he adjusts to the speed and physical demands of regular-season football after his extended absence.

Donald boosts injury-hit Rams defense

Donald returns with an extensive résumé built during his previous stint with the Rams. He has started 150 of the 154 regular-season games he has played and has recorded 543 career tackles, including 340 solo stops, along with 111 sacks.

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His experience could be particularly valuable for a Rams defense that will not have Garrett available against the Giants. Los Angeles will look to Donald to provide an interior pass-rushing presence while helping strengthen a defensive front dealing with injuries.