Is Bo Nix still injured? Will Broncos QB play against the Packers after missing preseason opener? Latest update

The Denver Broncos opened their preseason campaign with a convincing 27-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. However, quarterback Bo Nix was notably absent from the matchup.

Bo Nix fractured his right ankle during Denver’s playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January. (AP Photo)

With Denver’s next preseason game scheduled for Friday against the Green Bay Packers, questions now surround Nix’s availability and whether he is still dealing with an injury or was simply held out as a precaution.

Is Bo Nix still injured?

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Broncos head coach Sean Payton and his staff opted to keep Bo Nix out of Denver’s preseason opener against the Falcons. Nix is still working his way back from a significant setback earlier this year.

Deep Dive What injury did Bo Nix experience earlier this year? Bo Nix fractured his right ankle during Denver's playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January and underwent surgery, followed by a cleanup procedure in April. Why was Bo Nix held out of the preseason opener against the Falcons? Bo Nix was kept out of the preseason opener as a precaution while he continues to recover from his earlier ankle injury. When is Bo Nix expected to play next if not against the Packers? Bo Nix is expected to play in the following week after the preseason game against the Packers, as stated by head coach Sean Payton.

The quarterback fractured his right ankle during Denver’s playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January, underwent surgery and later needed a follow-up cleanup procedure in April.

Despite sitting out Friday’s game, Nix did participate in a pregame workout and showed no obvious signs of lingering trouble, providing an encouraging indication ahead of his expected return to game action.

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{{^usCountry}} The 26-year-old has also been a full participant throughout training camp without any restrictions. Will Nix play the next game vs Packers? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 26-year-old has also been a full participant throughout training camp without any restrictions. Will Nix play the next game vs Packers? {{/usCountry}}

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"Bo won't play in this game; he'll play next week," Payton had said earlier this week as reported by ESPN. "If we were playing a [regular-season] game -- he wants to play; he'll play the next two weeks," the coach had mentioned.

Payton did not point to the playing surface as a factor behind the decision to rest Nix.

However, Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted World Cup matches on grass this summer but uses artificial turf for Falcons games, while Denver plays its home contests on natural grass at Empower Field at Mile High.

Nix builds on breakout seasons

Nix is heading into his third NFL season after helping the Broncos post a 14-3 record and win the AFC West in 2025. His development will be closely watched as Denver looks to build on back-to-back playoff appearances.

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As a rookie in 2024, Nix appeared in all 17 games and completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also added 430 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

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His numbers remained productive in 2025, when the 26-year-old threw for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63.4% of his attempts. He contributed another 356 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.